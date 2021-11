Moon Knight is several titles deep into Marvel's current slate, but it is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated properties in the Marvel pipeline now that Oscar Isaac is headlining the series as Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits some Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. Marvel is keeping a lot of the secrets about the mysterious character under its cape until we get closer to the 2022 launch date, but TV Guide has collected everything we know about the Disney+ series, including who will be joining Isaac in the first season and breaking down the first footage from the show.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO