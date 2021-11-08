CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Confirms She Got A ‘Nose Job’, Says ‘Bitch’ Margaret Josephs Tried To Stop Her

Teresa Giudice reportedly admitted to having cosmetic surgery on her nose at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo this weekend and gave details about the experience.

Teresa Giudice, 49, is reportedly confirming that she got a “nose job” and revealing that not all of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars approved. “I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it. So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing,” she said at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention and Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey on Nov. 7, according to US Weekly.

“After I got it done, I didn’t feel [any] pain whatsoever,” she continued while also admitting she felt like she always had “a tomato nose” since the top of her nose was “very round.”

The reality star, who was a keynote speaker at the event, also revealed how supportive her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas was and said that co-star Margaret Josephs actually tried stopping her from getting it done.

“I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ’Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,’” she explained before then mentioning Margaret. “She’s like, ‘No you don’t need to do it.’ Like, ‘Really, bitch?’ Sorry, like, ‘You got so much plastic surgery, why [are] you telling me that?’”

She laughed before adding, “But then I asked Louie and he’s like, ‘Babe if it’s going to make you feel better, do it.’ And after I did it, it made me feel better.”

Teresa’s latest nose job confession comes over a year after her daughter Gia Giudice, 20, also admitted to getting one. “Yes, I got a nose job. Yes, I’m swollen. Thank you so much, @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it😍,” she wrote on Instagram in July 2020. “I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

