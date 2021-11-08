The Crisis in Ethiopia Deepens, but a Solution Is Elusive

For months, there have been warnings of the disaster that might befall Ethiopia if Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed could not reconcile with his foes in the rebel Tigray province. And for months, outside pressure, pleading, inducements and, from the United States, targeted sanctions have proved incapable of stemming the conflict’s escalation. Now, the disaster is at hand. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), based in a northern province of 6 million people, has effectively countered an offensive by Mr. Abiy’s forces and is driving toward the capital, Addis Ababa, in alliance with other armies linked to Ethiopia’s multiple ethnic groups. There is a real chance that the TPLF could seize power, as it did in 1991, or at least plunge the second most populous country in Africa — a once economically booming nation of 115 million people — into total civil war.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO