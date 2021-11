TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police announced it is investigating a shooting involving police officers in Tucumcari. According to the state police announcement, the Tucumcari Police Department was involved in a shooting on 5th Street. Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured, and police reported that the suspect was taken into […]

TUCUMCARI, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO