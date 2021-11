Unlike the rest of the Trump family, Tiffany Trump hasn't been spending her time under the radar. In fact, she's been too busy traveling the world and meeting up with friends at Miami hotspots for lunch and dinner — all while planning what some people are already calling a "big fab Greek wedding," according to People. Tiffany and her fiance, Michael Boulos, have been dating since 2018, announcing their engagement on her father Donald Trump's last day as president. And of course, the details of the couple's long-awaited soiree will be nothing less than perfect.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 27 DAYS AGO