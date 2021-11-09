Chicago Carjacking Suspects Arrested In Oak Lawn After Being Pursued 33 Miles From Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Two violent Chicago carjacking suspects was arrested in Oak Lawn after leading police on a chase all the way from Gary, Indiana Monday afternoon.

One of the suspects was arrested after a period where neighbors were asked to shelter in place while he was at large.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Monday night, Gary police stand by their officer’s decision to chase the stolen vehicle from Indiana across the state line into Illinois.

We now know five Gary squad cars with lights and sirens blaring chased the vehicle down three interstates into Oak Lawn – more than 30 miles from where they started – because the sport-utility vehicle they were pursuing was involved in an armed carjacking in Chicago on Sunday.

Chopper 2 flew over Oak Lawn Monday afternoon. The police scene was massive – and a closer look shows it was Gary police cars surrounding the Chevrolet SUV.

Gary police said the Chevy was stolen during an armed carjacking at an unspecified location in Chicago. Less than 24 hours later, license plate readers detected the Chevy in Gary.

Gary police reportedly tried to pull over the SUV. But the driver and his passenger decided to bolt, and Gary officers followed.

Gary police chased the Chevy onto the westbound Borman Expressway (Interstate 80/94), and even when they were at the state line, officers did not let up. Gary police said the driver was weaving in and out of traffic – yet they did not say how high speeds reached.

By the time the chase reached the northbound Tri-State Tollway (Interstate 294), five Gary officers had joined the chase.

A full 33 miles later, the Chevy jumped off the Tri-State at 95th Street and hit a light pole minutes later at the intersection with Oak Park Avenue in Oak Lawn.

Damage to the front end of the stolen vehicle was easily seen.

The driver was caught immediately, but a second man took off running. Police told Oak Lawn neighbors to shelter in place, as they suspected the man may have been armed.

He was finally found hiding under a car.

No one along the highway was hurt during the 33-mile chase. The two arrested men remained in Illinois late Monday and will have to get extradited back to Indiana to deal with charges of fleeing from police.