New 2022 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition Heightens Comfort, Convenience, Style

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. BMW M GmbH has been firing on all cylinders lately, with one successful model after the other. Now its former CEO, Marcus Flasch promises a standalone M model in the future. Since this claim, Flasch has moved on to take over Rolls-Royce and BMW’s upper-range product line to be replaced by Frank Van Meel, but his claims can’t go without regard, as a possibility of a standalone M was an idea of his own. The last standalone M car was the mid-engined supercar dubbed the M1 but only time will tell what’s to come.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO