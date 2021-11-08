CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New 2022 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition Heightens Comfort, Convenience, Style

By Eileen Falkenberg-Hull
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The German automaker is upping the comfort, convenience, and style factors of its Panamera sports sedan with the new Platinum Edition...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

2022 Dodge Durango Mopar Edition Debuts With Blue Styling Upgrades

The Mopar Dodge Durango joins a long list of Mopar special edition models, the last one being the Mopar 2021 Ram 1500 unveiled earlier this year. To keep this special edition Durango exclusive, only 250 units will be built for the North American market. The Mopar Dodge Durango is mostly...
CARS
Carscoops

New Panamera Platinum, Lotus And Kia Tease Electric SUVs, And BMW’s Standalone M Model: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. BMW M GmbH has been firing on all cylinders lately, with one successful model after the other. Now its former CEO, Marcus Flasch promises a standalone M model in the future. Since this claim, Flasch has moved on to take over Rolls-Royce and BMW’s upper-range product line to be replaced by Frank Van Meel, but his claims can’t go without regard, as a possibility of a standalone M was an idea of his own. The last standalone M car was the mid-engined supercar dubbed the M1 but only time will tell what’s to come.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Panamera#Platinum#Design#Management System#Panamera 4 E Hybrid
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Experience Center Is 20 Acres Of Sports Car Heaven

Manufacturers of exotics and premium models tend to go the extra mile to immerse customers in the brand. After all, if you've spent six figures on a new car, your expectations are justifiably higher. Porsche is no exception, and besides providing endless thrills with models like the 911 and Cayman, the company has given fans the gift of several Porsche Experience Centers found around the world.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Three Retro-Styled Porsche 911 Models Reportedly On Their Way

Porsche is rightfully proud of its history as a sports car manufacturer, and it frequently shows off with a variety of retro-inspired trim levels and editions. The Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years is the most recent example (watch for our review to go live on Tuesday), but it certainly won’t be the last. According to Motor Trend, three heritage-flavored 911 sports cars are on their way.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Porsche Panamera Pros and Cons Review: Freshened and Improved

Porsche's asphalt-storming second-generation Panamera benefits from a few powertrain updates and subtle styling changes this year, and Stuttgart sent us three versions for Car of the Year evaluation: a base model, now with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 (replacing the previous 3.0) making 325 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque; a GTS with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 fortified by 20 ponies to make 473 hp along with its carryover 457 lb-ft of torque; and a Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo wagon. The 4S E-Hybrid is a new trim level powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 plus an electric motor, good for 552 horses and 553 lb-ft. Plug-in hybrid versions now benefit from an 18.0-kWh battery pack versus the 14.0-kWh pack of 2020 models, increasing their electric-only driving range from an EPA-rated 14 miles to 18.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

New Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Prototype Reveals Fresh Secrets

Porsche is about ready to reveal the new Cayman GT4 RS, and rumor has it that it’s going to happen on November 17 or 18. The date actually makes a lot of sense, considering those are the media days for the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show. We’ve already seen some official photos released by Porsche when the GT4 RS was doing some testing on the Nürburgring, so these spy shots might not seem that interesting, but there’s actually more here than what meets the eye.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS And Third Taycan Body Style Teased For LA Debut

It's going to be a busy Los Angeles Auto Show for Porsche as the peeps from Zuffenhausen will be hosting several world premieres. Chief of which will be the hardcore iteration of the 718 Cayman, the track-focused GT4 RS we've been spying on for as long as we can remember. Speaking of which, the meaner and leaner machine was seen earlier this week devoid of any camouflage looking mighty aggressive with vented front fenders and a large rear wing.
CARS
Autoblog

Three Porsche 911 special editions will celebrate famous forebears

Last year, spy photographers at the Nürburgring began reporting frequent sightings of a current-generation Porsche 911 prototype with a ducktail spoiler. By April of this year, the prototype having shed enough camo to reveal sheetmetal details, we were finally able to peg it as a new version of the 911 Sport Classic. Motor Trend reports that the as-yet-unripe fruit will be one of a trio of classic-themed models coming from Stuttgart, all finding their original inspiration in variants released in the 1970s. The others will be a 911 ST and a 50th Anniversary 911 RS that celebrates the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Camry Updated With Even More Comfort And Convenience

Cars get updated on regular schedules, usually five to seven years separates a generation, though there are some exceptions. In the middle of that period most vehicles get midcycle update. It's midcycle time for the Toyota Camry, with the latest generation debuting in 2018. Toyota didn't need to do a...
CARS
Robb Report

Drive Review: The Over-Achieving 2021 Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner Is a Class-Defining Drop-Top

Some luxury automotive brands rely on wild paint schemes or garish aerodynamic bits to make their vehicles turn heads, but Bentley tends to take a different approach. Thanks in part to its flowing shape, substantial footprint and impeccable fit and finish, the Bentley Continental, for example, has always had a commanding presence regardless of specification. But that built-in poise also creates a challenge for those who want even more exclusivity: If the standard car is inherently special, where do you go from there? The British marque’s answer is the Mulliner. Now positioned at the top of the Continental range, the Bentley...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Porsche to give new LMDh car first run this year

New Porsche motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach has confirmed that the hybrid contender built to race in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is scheduled to undertake an initial shakedown run before Christmas. "The schedule is tight, but we are still heading for that," said Laundenbach. "I think...
MOTORSPORTS
My Nintendo News

Nintendo unveils Platinum Style outfits in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Pearl for early purchases

Nintendo has unveiled the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl early purchase bonus outfits for your in-game character. These snazzy new outfits will allow players to dress like the protagonist of Pokemon Platinum Version which was released on the Nintendo DS in 2008. To claim your outfit simply wait until the game launches on 19th November and then access the in-game Mystery Gift function. You have until 21st February 2022 to claim the Platinum-style outfit.
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

Always Wanted to Race a ‘Vette? A Track-Only Z06 Is Coming in 2024

Chevrolet thinks its new high-performance C8 Corvette variant can help make your racing dreams come true. The Detroit automaker has just announced the second customer race car of the current Corvette generation: the Z06 GT3.R. The new mid-engine speed machine, which is based on the just-announced Z06 road car, will be available for purchase starting in 2024. It’s only natural that the second C8 Corvette race car would be based on the Z06. Not only is the new variant the highest-performance version of the sports car currently available; it also features an engine based on the one in the first race car,...
CARS
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
633K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy