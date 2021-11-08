CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks' Nerlens Noel (back) available for Monday

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) is available for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Noel was questionable heading into tonight's game...

firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
Behind the Numbers: Knicks at Pelicans (10/30/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between New York and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 55.2: If you were a bit concerned by Jonas Valanciunas’ shooting in his Pelicans debut Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia, fear not. The 6-foot-11 center is shooting 55.2 percent from the field since his frustrating 3/19 night against the 76ers, a rate that’s in line with his career mark of 56.5 percent over 627 NBA games. He’s shooting 37/67 over the past five New Orleans games and has been a double-double force, collecting four straight of them (he barely missed a double-double Oct. 22 at Chicago, with 18 points and eight rebounds). Valanciunas’ 2021-22 average of 14.7 rebounds is second in the NBA, trailing only Utah center Rudy Gobert (17.8). A native of Lithuania, Valanciunas is third in offensive rebounding (4.8) and fourth in defensive rebounds (9.8).
numberfire.com

Knicks' Kemba Walker (rest) out on Sunday

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Walker will rest on Sunday as the Knicks look to manage his minutes in the first game of their back-to-back. He will likely return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Walker ruled out on Sunday, look for Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley to see additional minutes against Cleveland.
hoopsrumors.com

New York Notes: Randle, Knicks, Noel, Claxton, Nets

The Knicks will be looking to pick up a win in Milwaukee on Friday night, but Julius Randle views the Bucks as a success story worth emulating, as Fred Katz of The Athletic details. Milwaukee won a title in Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s eighth season, having patiently built a championship-caliber roster around its star player without making any major splashes on the free agent market.
numberfire.com

Mitchell Robinson (hip) questionable for Knicks versus 76ers

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (hip flexor) is questionable to play Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks announced that Robinson and Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) are both questionable for the second leg of their back-to-back. Robinson's minutes have taken a hit the last two games since Nerlens Noel joined the rotation, but the hip issue could also be playing a factor. Robinson would benefit from Noel's absence on Monday, and vice-versa, but Taj Gibson could be looking at an outsized role if the Knicks are without both big men. Jericho Sims may also be asked to start in that situation, with Julius Randle and Obi Toppin possibly logging minutes at the five. The 76ers, meanwhile, will be without Joel Embiid (rest, protocols).
Knicks starting Mitchell Robinson for inactive Nerlens Noel on Wednesday

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Robinson will make his 11th start this season after Nerlens Noel was ruled out with a knee sprain. In a matchup against a Bucks' unit allowing a 107.3 defensive rating, our models project Robinson to score 22.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,300.
NESN

Nerlens Noel Available, Mitchell Robinson Out vs. 76ers

The New York Knicks tweeted out injury updates ahead of their Monday night contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. They confirmed that Mitchell Robinson is out with a hip flexor injury, while Nerlens Noel is available despite a sore lower back. Noel missed the start of the season with a knee...
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (back) out for Friday's game against Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) will not play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Lopez will miss his eighth straight game with back soreness. Expect Thannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to play more minutes on Friday night against a Knicks' unit rated 25th in defensive efficiency per numberFire's power rankings.
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks go for back-to-back wins vs. Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to start a winning streak when they return home to face the New York Knicks. The Bucks remain shorthanded as Brook Lopez remains out with a back injury, Donte DiVincenzo and Jrue Holiday with ankle ailments, and Khris Middleton placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols after a positive COVID-19 test. Despite that, the Bucks were able to get back to their winning ways earlier this week when Giannis Antetokounmpo registered a triple-double in a 117-89 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
