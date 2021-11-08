Knicks' Nerlens Noel (back) available for Monday

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between New York and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 55.2: If you were a bit concerned by Jonas Valanciunas’ shooting in his Pelicans debut Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia, fear not. The 6-foot-11 center is shooting 55.2 percent from the field since his frustrating 3/19 night against the 76ers, a rate that’s in line with his career mark of 56.5 percent over 627 NBA games. He’s shooting 37/67 over the past five New Orleans games and has been a double-double force, collecting four straight of them (he barely missed a double-double Oct. 22 at Chicago, with 18 points and eight rebounds). Valanciunas’ 2021-22 average of 14.7 rebounds is second in the NBA, trailing only Utah center Rudy Gobert (17.8). A native of Lithuania, Valanciunas is third in offensive rebounding (4.8) and fourth in defensive rebounds (9.8).

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO