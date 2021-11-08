CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumers Anticipate Rise in Mortgage Rates

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased one point to 75.5 in October, with consumer expressing mixed feelings on the current homebuying and home selling markets. In addition, a good majority of those polled felt pessimistic toward the overall financial landscape of the U.S. economy. "The HPSI remained...

money.com

4 Signs the Hot Housing Market Is Finally Starting to Cool

This year’s housing market has been high-stakes. Prices skyrocketed, bidding wars were rampant and, thanks to remote work, demand was strong in virtually every market across the U.S. It was a challenging landscape for buyers, to say the least. But just as the weather has started to cool (a welcome...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Buying a House in 2022? Consider These 4 Factors

The market will likely be closer to normal next year, but buying a house won't come without challenges. Low inventory and rising mortgage rates may make buying more difficult for some. Preparing for these challenges now can help ease the homebuying process when the time comes. If buying a house...
REAL ESTATE
FOX21News.com

Understand mortgage terms and rates with Infinity Mortgage Holdings, LLC

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Suppose you’re thinking of buying a home or refinancing one, well, in that case, you might have some questions when it comes to mortgage terms and rates. Keni Mac caught up with Infinity Mortgage Holdings, LLC last week to help you understand the benefits of a fixed-rate mortgage and how you can get the process started.
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

For the first time ever, mortgage rates plunge as inflation soars

Freddie Mac’s 30-year fixed plunged 11 basis points to 2.98% this week, even as the nation’s inflation rate jumped to 6.2%. When was the last time this happened? Exactly never. Traditionally, mortgage rates move up with inflation, says Richard Green, director of USC’s Lusk Center for Real Estate. “This has...
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Inflation worries drive up mortgage rates

Worries about inflation and weak demand for government bonds are driving up mortgage rates this week — suggesting the slight dip in rates last week may have been the calm before the storm as the Federal Reserve starts withdrawing its support for mortgage markets. The “all items” Consumer Price Index...
BUSINESS
themreport.com

The Mortgage Rate Rollercoaster

“Despite the re-acceleration of economic growth, the recent bond rally drove mortgage rates down for the second consecutive week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “These low mortgage rates, combined with the tailwind of first-time homebuyers entering the market, means that purchase demand will remain strong into next year. However, affordability pressures continue to be an ongoing concern for homebuyers.”
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Rising mortgage rates won't be 'major deterrent to homebuyers'

Although rates will rise, they will remain very competitive when compared to historic averages, and it would take a significantly greater increase in rates to negatively impact prices. Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner explains why. A few weeks ago, one of my viewers on YouTube sent me a note asking...
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mortgage Outlook: November Rates Continue Marching Uphill

After climbing solidly higher in October, mortgage rates are likely to continue rising in November, but not as steeply. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.04% in October, a significant increase from September's average of 2.91%. It was the biggest one-month increase since March, when vaccine rollouts were nurturing optimism. But in October, a not-so-optimistic force nudged rates higher: inflation.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates dip, reviving applications and refis

Homebuyers' thirst for mortgages rebounded following a decline in the prior week. Demand for mortgage applications jumped 5.5% from last week, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. There was an increase across the board including refinancing and purchasing. The Refinance Index increased 7% from the previous...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Mortgage delinquency rate continues to shrink

Mortgage delinquency rates hit the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic in August, according to the most recent CoreLogic Loan Performance Report. However, some borrowers are still facing severe financial challenges. In August, 4% of mortgages were delinquent by at least 30 days, including foreclosure, a drop from...
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Lowest Mortgage Rates in More Than a Month

Mortgage rates moved moderately lower for the 5th straight day, bringing them to the best levels since late September or early October, depending on the lender. Just as last week's gains were driven in part by technical considerations concerning trading positions in the bond market, the new week continues to benefit from "short covering." This refers to investors either choosing or being forced to buy bonds to cover bets on higher rates, and it can generate snowball-like momentum toward lower rates at times.
REAL ESTATE
Providence Business News

R.I. mortgage delinquency rate declines in August

PROVIDENCE – The share of mortgages in delinquency of 30 days or more in Rhode Island was 3.8% in August, a decline from 6.2% a year ago and 4% in July, according to CoreLogic Tuesday. The national delinquency rate in August was 4%, a decline from 6.6% in August 2020.
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Share of Loans in Forbearance Inches Closer to 2% Mark

This latest report marks the final MBA Weekly Forbearance and Call Volume Survey before switching to a monthly format in December that will be called Monthly Loan Monitoring Survey. The MBA’s analysis represents 73% of the first-mortgage servicing market (approximately 36.7 million loans), and of that total, an estimated one...
ECONOMY

