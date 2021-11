MIAMI — The Miami Heat clearly appreciated the gravity of the moment, coming off a lopsided loss to the Boston Celtics and facing a team tied for the NBA’s best record. So Kyle Lowry wasn’t about to allow something as mundane as an ankle sprain hold him back, Bam Adebayo wasn’t going to capitulate to the Utah Jazz’s interior size, Jimmy Butler wasn’t going to allow anyone to get between himself and the rim, and Tyler Herro was back to Boy Wonder-ing.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO