Pokémon Go Will Celebrate Diamond And Pearl Remakes With Special Events

In celebration of Diwali this year, Niantic has launched its very own Festival of Lights on Pokémon Go. Taking place from November 5 to November 14, the special event will see the introduction of a new Pokémon to the game as well as more frequent appearances by other related Pokémon and a few player bonuses. The beloved electric type Dedenne will finally be joining the popular mobile game, with players able to catch it both out in the wild and during one-star raids. Other Pokémon related to the theme of lights will appear more often alongside Dedenne, including Magmar, Electabuzz, Vulpix, Magnemite and Litleo. You’ll also find Charmander, Chinchou and Litwick more at one-star raids, Alolan Raichu, Bellossom, Electabuzz and Bellossom in three-star raids, and Pokémon like Alolan Geodude and Pichu from 7km eggs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO