Video Games

Pokémon Go Will Celebrate Diamond And Pearl Remakes With Special Events

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic is rolling out a series of special events in Pokémon Go to celebrate the releases of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The events detailed on the Pokémon Go website begin next week and feature catchable Sinnoh starters with new hats, collectible Trainer costumes, and more!. Starting on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
