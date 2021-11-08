CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lori Isom of U-M Medical School Elected to National Academy of Medicine

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLori Isom, professor and chair of University of Michigan Medical School’s Department of Pharmacology has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors for a clinician or scientist. “I am very honored and humbled to have been chosen by my peers for inclusion in...

www.dbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

American Academy of Family Physicians addressing 34 recommendations for medical school to residency transitions

The American Academy of Family Physicians is working to include recommendations from a Coalition for Physician Accountability committee as a part of a comprehensive overhaul in the transition from medical school to residency programs, according to a Nov. 2 report from the group. The coalition’s Undergraduate Medical Education to Graduate...
HEALTH
CU Boulder News & Events

Faculty inducted as Senior Members of the National Academy of Inventors

Mechanical Engineering Professors Mark Rentschler and Greg Rieker are now Senior Members of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) – an honor that recognizes their thought-leadership and discovery. The two professors were inducted on Nov. 1, during NAI’s tenth annual meeting. NAI Senior Members are active faculty, scientists and administrators...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Medicine#Medical Sciences#University Of#The U M Medical School
The Blade

TPS announces launch of new medical academy

Toledo Public Schools officials announced it will open a new magnet school that offers high school students an opportunity to earn associate degrees in the medical field — giving them college credits toward earning a four-year pre-med diploma as well as certificates to work in hospitals immediately after their high school graduation.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Editorial: Medical academy a winning move

In chess, they call it a winning move. It’s one of those moves that pretty much decides the game — not necessarily by checkmate of the king, but decisive nonetheless. The Toledo Public Schools recently made their own winning move, for both the school system, students, and the hospitals, nursing homes, and all medical facilities in the region. It’s the plan for a Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy to launch next fall.
TOLEDO, OH
ktbb.com

UT Tyler Announces dean for the school of medicine

TYLER — UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun has announced that Brigham C. Willis, M.D., has been appointed the founding dean of the the university’s new school of medicine. Willis, a longtime educator, scholar, and leader in academic medicine, has been widely lauded for his commitment and service to medical education, according to a news release. Willis currently serves as senior associate dean of medical education at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine. He was previously associate fellowship director for pediatric critical care medicine at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, and chief medical education officer and Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)-designated institutional official at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
TYLER, TX
lsuhsc.edu

LSU Health School of Nursing 1st Fellowship Program Selected by National Learning Collaborative to Improve Care for Medically Underserved

The Nurse Practitioner (NP) Fellowship Program created by LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is the first nursing program selected by the National Health Center Training and Technical Assistance Partners to participate in the Postgraduate Nurse Practitioner Fellowship and Residency Programs Learning Collaborative. The six-month participatory learning experience is funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration and hosted by Community Health Center, Inc. The Collaborative is designed to provide transformational strategies and coaching support to help Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) implement postgraduate residency or fellowship programs for nurse practitioners.p programs for nurse practitioners.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
umaryland.edu

University of Maryland School of Medicine Institute of Human Virology Researchers Receive $6.5M to Create African Big Data Hub Designed to Address Public Health and Pandemic Preparedness

The U54 grant, named INFORM Africa, was awarded in September 2021. As one of seven research hubs in Africa, INFORM Africa will serve as an NIH Data Science and Innovation Research Hub (DS-I Africa) to support data science and innovation training programs in Africa, promote research on the ethical, legal, and social implications central to health research and innovation in Africa, and establish an open data science platform and coordinating center. The funds also establish a Data Management and Analysis Core to collect and evaluate both existing and new data assembled for the Research Hub. Researchers of the INFORM Africa grant will work with public and private sectors led by Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), in collecting information to better understand the many variables impacting the COVID-19 pandemic.
BALTIMORE, MD
highlandernews.org

UCR begins constructing new School of Medicine building

On Friday, Oct. 22, UCR began construction on its second School of Medicine building. This expansion will help assist the campus in developing a more competitive medical program and accommodate the growing number of students. The new medicine building is being built behind the current School of Medicine and Education...
EDUCATION
nbc25news.com

U-M Health launches mobile COVID-19 vaccination and test verification

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Public venues from restaurants and bars to concert halls are increasingly requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Instead of carrying around their CDC-issued vaccine card, University of Michigan Health patients now have the option of displaying a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record and recent COVID-19 test results through the MyUofMHealth patient portal and mobile phone app. Users can pull up their verification as text or as a QR code, which can be read by scanners at participating locations.
CELL PHONES
WOWK 13 News

WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center receives national recognition

MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) — WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center is receiving national recognition for its hyperbaric medicine program. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) is awarding The Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at WVU Medicine. Only 200 hyperbaric centers across the nation have achieved UHMS accreditation. Director of the Center for Wound […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
mitechnews.com

U-M Innovation Partnerships Announces Record Number Of Commercialization Agreements

ANN ARBOR—The University of Michigan has reported a record number of license and option agreements over the past fiscal year, as well as patents issued, further solidifying its position as a leading university for commercializing research and technology. The university signed 287 license and option agreements with companies seeking to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
boreal.org

U of M to offer free tuition to many Native American students

The University of Minnesota is expanding its Native American tuition support program to the entire U of M system. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News 2020. The University of Minnesota plans to extend “substantial financial support,” including in many cases completely free tuition, to enrolled members of the state’s 11 federally recognized tribal nations.
COLLEGES
mprnews.org

New U of M research center to focus on how the brain works

A new center to nurture unusual collaborations to explore brain development opened Monday in Minneapolis, on the site of a former children’s hospital. The Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain allows health care providers, neuroscientists and educators try to answer enduring questions of how brains are shaped by their environments.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
umn.edu

Talking diabetes awareness with U of M

According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 8% of adults in Minnesota are diagnosed with diabetes, which costs an estimated $4.7 billion in the state. For Diabetes Awareness Month this November — Betsy Seaquist, MD, an endocrinologist at the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview, talks about diabetes and living with a chronic condition.
EDUCATION
umn.edu

U of M Clinical Affairs Launches Mobile Healthcare Vehicle

Access to health care is typically measured by insurance coverage, which is correlated with people seeking preventative screenings and care. However, other social determinants such as transportation, shelter, cost and language are also factors in how accessible health care may be. To help address disparities that may be created by these factors, the University of Minnesota Office of Academic Clinical Affairs is launching the Mobile Health Initiative vehicle.
HEALTH
dbusiness.com

SARC Appoints Dr. Jonathan Fletcher Chief Scientific Officer

The Sarcoma Alliance for Research Through Collaboration (SARC) announced that Dr. Jonathan Fletcher has been appointed chief scientific officer. This is a new role at the nonprofit cancer research organization, which leads collaborative discovery, translational research, and clinical trials in sarcoma, a form of cancer that impacts children and adults.
CANCER
dbusiness.com

Fishbeck in Novi Names Mark A. Chaput Vice President and Senior Program Manager

Fishbeck, a full-service engineering, architectural, environmental, and construction management consulting firm based in Novi, announced Mark A. Chaput as a vice president and senior program manager on the transportation team. Chaput has more than three decades of experience in transportation engineering and infrastructure management. He comes to Fishbeck from the...
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy