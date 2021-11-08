Lori Isom of U-M Medical School Elected to National Academy of Medicine

TYLER — UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun has announced that Brigham C. Willis, M.D., has been appointed the founding dean of the the university’s new school of medicine. Willis, a longtime educator, scholar, and leader in academic medicine, has been widely lauded for his commitment and service to medical education, according to a news release. Willis currently serves as senior associate dean of medical education at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine. He was previously associate fellowship director for pediatric critical care medicine at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, and chief medical education officer and Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)-designated institutional official at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
