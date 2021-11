Revenue growth and expansion efforts were the big stories today, but earnings still aren't in the black just yet. Shares of drone, drone sensor, and drone software maker AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) rose sharply in the first few minutes of trading today, jumping by 13% at one point. By around 10 a.m. EST, however, that gain had been trimmed to just 5%. The big news was the company's third-quarter 2021 earnings, which were released before the market opened. The best way to describe AgEagle's financial results is mixed.

STOCKS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO