Closing arguments heard in Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon corruption trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Day two of jury deliberations have wrapped up in the bribery and corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon. Eyewitness News reporter Howard Monroe spoke with legal experts about why they say this case is so significant. Both Henon and Dougherty deny any wrongdoing. But experts say these two men hold so much influence in the city that they should’ve known better. They also say this case could change City Council forever. “One has the ability to make things happen and one has the ability to influence things to happen,” attorney Keir Bradford-Grey said. Bradford-Grey says...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO