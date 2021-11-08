CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Closing arguments heard in Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon corruption trial

fox29.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking an emotional argument to jurors, Brian McMonagle, the attorney for Bobby...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Why Legal Experts Say Bribery, Corruption Trial Of John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Could Change City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Day two of jury deliberations have wrapped up in the bribery and corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon. Eyewitness News reporter Howard Monroe spoke with legal experts about why they say this case is so significant. Both Henon and Dougherty deny any wrongdoing. But experts say these two men hold so much influence in the city that they should’ve known better. They also say this case could change City Council forever. “One has the ability to make things happen and one has the ability to influence things to happen,” attorney Keir Bradford-Grey said. Bradford-Grey says...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Henon
CBS Philly

Judge Releases FBI Wiretaps In John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Bribery Trial As Defense Attorneys Ask For Case Dismissal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time, FBI wiretaps between Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty and Councilmember Bobby Henon, both on trial facing federal bribery and corruption charges, were made public. This comes on the same day as defense attorneys asked the judge to throw out the case. LISTEN: Wiretap Recordings In Bribery, Corruption Trial Of Philadelphia Union Boss John Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon Defense attorneys moved to have the entire case dismissed, arguing prosecutors failed to prove the allegations of bribery and fraud. The jury was not in attendance on Monday and the judge did not rule. For the first time, you’ll be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

Bobby Henon’s top aide tells jurors: ‘I know with every fiber of my being that he did not do anything wrong’

Her name has hovered for weeks on the periphery of labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon’s federal bribery trial. It’s appeared in dozens of emails, shown to jurors, directing Henon’s staff. And witnesses have put her at the forefront of many of the councilmember’s initiatives now under scrutiny in the case. Most centrally, she was the recipient of a set of new home windows — a gift from her boss that prosecutors say he obtained as a bribe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption
inquirer.com

‘It’s been enormously difficult’: How Bobby Henon’s staff has run his office through a corruption trial

At trial in Philadelphia on Monday, federal prosecutors delivered closing arguments in their yearslong quest to put Councilmember Bobby Henon behind bars on charges of conspiracy, bribery, and fraud. But at Henon’s district office, nine miles away in Northeast Philadelphia, people had other things on their minds. Jean Ulmer’s main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WHYY

Juror in Henon-Dougherty corruption trial tests positive for COVID

A juror in the federal corruption trial of Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty tested positive for COVID Tuesday and was excused from the trial, prompting the judge to announce a one-day delay to the start of jury deliberations. The interruption comes in the sixth week...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNYT

Opening arguments heard at White murder trial

The jury in the murder trial of James White heard opening arguments Tuesday morning in Rensselaer County Court. It was a case that shocked a Lansingburgh neighborhood in 2017. White is accused of stabbing two women and two children to death. White has been waiting for this trial since a...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Law professor on case, closing arguments

MILWAUKEE - Closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15 – a group of 12 jurors will ultimately be tasked with deciding the case. Ion Meyn, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joined FOX6 News on Friday to discuss the trial thus far and what to expect as closing arguments and the jury's decision draw near.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtae.com

Closing arguments are set for Monday in Rittenhouse trial. Here's the latest

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team rested its case Thursday afternoon and the body of evidence is now closed. The judge gave the jury Friday off while the prosecution and defense agree on final instructions. "Even though evidence is closed it is not appropriate to discuss with anybody." Judge...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy