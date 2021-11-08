Pokemon Smile Offers First Update in Over a Year

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will feature a post-game quest involving a Mythical Pokemon, provided that players have save data from another Pokemon game on their Nintendo Switch. Today, The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon Legends: Arceus players who have save data from Pokemon Sword and Shield will be able to take on a research request that results in the chance to add the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin to their team. Additionally, players will be able to claim a Shaymin Kimono Set designed after the Pokemon. The research request will become available after viewing the game's end credits. Players who have save data from Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu or Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee will also be able to claim a Pikachu Mask and an Eevee mask in the game. Notably, Shyamin is the first Mythical Pokemon to be confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and the fact that it involves a research request could mean a return to Mythical Pokemon storylines, which were once a mainstay of Pokemon games but were abandoned in more recent generations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO