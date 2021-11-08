CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Smile Offers First Update in Over a Year

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last 25 years, the Pokemon franchise has offered a number of unique spin-offs, but Pokemon Smile just might be one of its most unusual. Released back in June 2020, the mobile game encourages younger players to rescue Pokemon from bacteria by brushing their teeth. Since launch, there has been...

comicbook.com

