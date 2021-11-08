CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Infection Rate, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Breakdown Of New Cases By County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals is back above 200 as the state saw a slight surge of new cases over the weekend.

Since Friday, Nov. 5, Connecticut conducted 36,557 COVID-19 cases, resulting in 941 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.57 percent positive infection rate, up from the previous data released by the state Department of Health.

Ten new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated rose back up to 207 after it dipped below 200 for several days the previous week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.94 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 405,910 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health as of Monday, Nov. 8:

  • Fairfield: 112,872 (11,976 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 106,133 (12,417);
  • Hartford: 99,336 (11,140);
  • New London: 27,786 (10,477);
  • Litchfield: 17,316 (9,602);
  • Middlesex: 15,042 (9,260);
  • Windham: 13,573 (11,623);
  • Tolland: 11,450 (7,597).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

