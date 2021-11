Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Rangers union rep Jacob Trouba on the players’ upcoming executive board call: “I think guys want answers. I think players want to know what happened, where the shortcomings were with the PA. Obviously a lot of breakdowns in the situation on a lot of different parts. But what could the PA have done better to prevent [what happened to Beach] from happening?” [NY Post]

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO