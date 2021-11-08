CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AU envoy sees short `window of opportunity’ on Ethiopia war

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The African Union’s envoy for the Horn of Africa warned Monday that there is a short “window of opportunity” and little time to reverse the crisis in northern Ethiopia which has drastically deteriorated in recent weeks amid an escalating offensive by Tigray forces against the...

www.seattletimes.com

AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. - High-level talks - International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.
POLITICS
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Eritrea military, ruling party for interference in Ethiopia

The United States slapped sanctions on Eritrea's military and ruling party Friday, accusing them of contributing to the war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The sanctions targeted the Eritrean Defense Force and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki's political party, the People's Front for Democracy and Justice. Also blacklisted were the head of the Eritrean National Security Office, Abraha Kassa Nemariam; the Hidri Trust, the People's Front's holding company; and Hagos Ghebrehiwet Kidan, an economic advisor for the party. The US Treasury said in a statement that since a conflict erupted in the Tigray region in 2020, Eritrean forces have taken part, stoking the violence.
MILITARY
Wrcbtv.com

Ethiopia's war is echoing on the streets of Washington

A radio host says she wakes up every morning wondering if her mom is alive. A man who came to the US to escape political persecution says the country he now calls home is empowering the very people he fled. A health care worker says she fears her family may...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned...
WORLD
Sand Hills Express

“Time is short” as U.S. races to avert all-out civil war in Ethiopia

Johannesburg — Diplomats were scrambling on Tuesday for a peaceful resolution to the conflict putting hundreds of thousands of civilian lives at risk in Ethiopia. The war between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and rebels that started a year ago has escalated and is now threatening his hold on power, with a coalition of opposition groups advancing on the capital, Addis Ababa.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the United States’ grave concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence, and to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities. From November 4 to 7, Special Envoy Feltman...
POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

US Envoy to Visit Ethiopia in Effort to De-escalate ‘dire’ Civil Conflict

A U.S. special envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week as concerns about the violence in the eastern African country’s Tigray region grow. Jeffrey Feltman, the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is set to travel to Ethiopia on Thursday and Friday, according to the Voice of America.
WORLD
AFP

Who is fighting the war in Ethiopia?

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine: Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
MILITARY
AFP

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said. Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said. "The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said Wednesday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days and has been marching southward.
U.S. POLITICS
mix929.com

Timeline: Key events in a year of war in northern Ethiopia

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A year of war in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians, plunged around 400,000 into famine and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes. Here are some of the main events in the conflict. Nov. 4, 2020 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...
POLITICS
WBAL Radio

US envoy: Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Members of Bosnia’s collective presidency have offered assurances that there will be no repeat of ethnic clashes in the war-scarred nation, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday, despite deep tensions triggered by Bosnian Serb separatist moves. “The most important thing that we agreed with all...
POLITICS
AFP

Western powers denounce Sudan naming of new ruling council

The United States and European powers on Friday denounced the naming of a new ruling council by Sudan's military leader and urged the reinstatement of the ousted civilian prime minister. "We strongly urge against further escalatory steps and again call for the immediate restoration of Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government."
POLITICS
