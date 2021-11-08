Northern Vermont businesses anticipate Canadian tourists as border reopens to nonessential travel

The Highgate Springs border crossing with Canada on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Vermont businesses are eager to welcome Canadian tourists, now that the border reopened Monday to nonessential travelers after 19 months of closure due to the pandemic.

“We’re very happy to see our Canadian friends back,” said Hans van Wees, general manager of the Hotel Vermont in downtown Burlington. “It’s been a long time and I know that in Burlington, we’ll be putting the red carpet out.”

The United States reopened the Mexican and Canadian borders Monday to fully vaccinated nonessential travelers.

Jeff Lawson, vice president of tourism and marketing at the Lake Champlain Chamber, said businesses are keeping a close watch on how many Canadian tourists return.

“I think the hotel stay piece will be the biggest indicator of how well that’s actually going,” Lawson said.

The Hotel Vermont is offering Canadian guests complimentary breakfast, parking and a bottle of Iapetus wine from Shelburne Vineyard.

“Just a little welcome back,” van Wees said.

Van Wees said Canadians have been inquiring about stays for several weeks, and now are booking. He said Quebecois tourists typically stay one or two nights, while people from Ontario stay longer.

Visitors from Canada do not have to test for Covid-19 when entering the United States, but must provide proof of a negative molecular test within 72 hours prior to returning to Canada. If they are staying less than 72 hours, they can take that test in Canada before entering the U.S., Lawson said.

Canada is Vermont’s largest trading partner.

“The reopening will facilitate both tourism and commerce as we work to rebound from the pandemic and strengthen our cross-border, integrated supply chains, which unite us in commerce and prosperity,” Vermont Chamber Vice President Chris Carrigan said.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott chose Monday to announce the selection of a Montreal firm as Vermont’s trade representative in Canada. Under a two-year contract, CIDEP will serve as Vermont Trade and Investment Representative and Liaison in Canada.

“Our connection with Canada runs deep, and as the land border reopens, communities and families are reconnecting, Canadian travelers are returning, and businesses can once again focus on expanding operations and increasing trade with Vermont,” Scott said in a statement. “We hope this reconnection will remind Canadian companies what Vermont has to offer when thinking about expanding or doing business here, while also creating interest in Vermont products north of the border.”

Vermont exported $918 million in goods to Canada in 2020 and imported $1.7 billion in goods.

Nearly 70 Canadian-owned businesses employ more than 2,900 workers in Vermont.

Van Wees said Canadians like to come to Burlington to shop, taste beers, and dine out. He said they also come for the lakefront and the small-city vibrancy.

“It will be good for Burlington to hear French spoken on the street again,” he said.

Outdoor Gear Exchange, the huge store on Burlington’s Church Street, said it is anticipating a busier weekend as Canadian tourists return.

“We’re very excited to welcome back our Canadian friends who are a pretty significant chunk of our customers in normal circumstances,” said Peter Hiskes, the store’s senior director of retail sales.

Outdoor Gear Exchange sells new and consigned outdoor gear. Hiskes said some Canadian customers left gear in consignment 20 months ago.

“Some of them dropped off stuff to consign back in February of 2020 and haven’t been able to come back to either collect their balance or use their store credit,” he said.

In Stowe, too, at least one business owner is anticipating the return of Canadians.

“They seem to come at off times,” said Mark Ray, owner of Stowe Cider. “There’s been times, often in November, when we see a lot of Canadians coming through … taking advantage of discounted hotel rates that have often filled our taproom.”

