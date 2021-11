Back when work on this year’s ICon started, it really did look that we might be going back to the way things used to be, and we would have an in-person convention. The plan was not to let all the work done over the past year and a half go to waste, but have a convention that would be two in-person days and a third virtual day. This plan sadly had to be abandoned as another wave of the pandemic hit and it was decided to adopt a hybrid model, which I guess will become the standard for conventions, not only in Israel but world-wide. This had to be done in almost the last minute, and the convention staff worked day and night to make it happen, to great effect.

