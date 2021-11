"Yours" by Jin, released on November 7, broke multiple records on just the first day. It became the fastest Asian solo song in history to reach 80 #1 on iTunes, taking only 7.5 hours to do so. In the first 24 hours it has gained 85 #1's around the world setting a new record. It has also gained 90 #1's in just 31 hours after release. It also reached #1 on USA iTunes in less than 4 hours. However, the release on iTunes has also faced issues like the freeze of the UK iTunes chart for more than 25 hours, the song is also still not out in Japan, and overall "Yours" was released on iTunes only 2 hours after it was out on Spotify and YouTube.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO