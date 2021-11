Ken Jennings revealed the "lovely" gift he received from Alex Trebek's widow, Jean, when he first guest hosted "Jeopardy!" after the longtime host's death. "The first day I came in to guest host was just a few weeks after Alex had passed and it was a really rough time," Jennings said in a video posted to the "Jeopardy!" YouTube page on Monday. "I got to the studio and one of the producers handed me a little box and Alex's wife, Jean, had given me a pair of his cuff links that he had worn on the show."

