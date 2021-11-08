CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah healthcare system almost tops in U.S., report says

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igAgQ_0cqY5vrU00

Utah nearly topped every state in the country in a report ranking the best healthcare systems in America.

Trailing just Rhode Island, the Beehive State finished second overall in the Mecart rankings in which a wide variety of factors were used to determine scores.

According to Mecart, "each state received a score out of 10 for factors relating to access or quality of the healthcare system, such as number of hospitals per kilometrer, number of staffed beds per capita, average emergency room wait times, annual healthcare premium costs and annual premium cost changes compared to 2020."

In the two main categories, Utah finished second in best healthcare quality and 11th in best healthcare access. However, Utah was tops with the cheapest annual healthcare premiums and highest percentage of employer coverage (61%).

While Georgia was ranked as having the worst health care system in the country, nearby Nevada was not far off in 46th.

Sources for the ranking include the CDC, American Hospital Association, and the National Mental Health Services Survey.

BEST HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS IN AMERICA

  1. Rhode Island
  2. UTAH
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Minnesota
  5. Hawaii
  6. North Dakota
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Iowa
  9. South Dakota
  10. Connecticut

Comments / 3

Related
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Voice

These States Have Highest COVID Rates To Start November

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are New Hamp…
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Systems#Cdc
deseret.com

The West is losing the battle with COVID-19 right now

COVID-19 infection numbers are dropping across the country right now, though parts of the West are seeing a spike. The U.S. is currently averaging about 70,000 new COVID-19 cases per day with about 1,400 deaths per day, per Axios. But with one glance at the Axios COID-19 cases map you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rate doubles in two weeks with addition of 5,293 cases

Data downloaded from Pennsylvania Department of Health systems show 5,293 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,710 cases per day, up 20.4% from a week ago, and up slightly over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.61 million infections statewide. The Lehigh Valley, the state and the nation are all showing renewed increases ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE
tucson.com

COVID cases rising faster in Arizona than in most states

COVID-19 cases in Arizona and Pima County have continued to break into an upward trend. Average daily cases have risen faster in Arizona than the wide majority of states over the previous two weeks, ranking in the top seven states across the country. This is according to data compiled by the New York Times as of Nov. 5.
ARIZONA STATE
Westword

Colorado COVID Data Worse Than We Ever Expected to See Again

In late 2020, the predominant perception about spiking COVID-19 data in Colorado was that widespread distribution of vaccines would cause rapid improvement during the early months of 2021, with a return to normalcy by the second half of the year. But the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show that this pleasant dream hasn't come true.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy