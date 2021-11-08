Utah healthcare system almost tops in U.S., report says

Utah nearly topped every state in the country in a report ranking the best healthcare systems in America.

Trailing just Rhode Island, the Beehive State finished second overall in the Mecart rankings in which a wide variety of factors were used to determine scores.

According to Mecart, "each state received a score out of 10 for factors relating to access or quality of the healthcare system, such as number of hospitals per kilometrer, number of staffed beds per capita, average emergency room wait times, annual healthcare premium costs and annual premium cost changes compared to 2020."

In the two main categories, Utah finished second in best healthcare quality and 11th in best healthcare access. However, Utah was tops with the cheapest annual healthcare premiums and highest percentage of employer coverage (61%).

While Georgia was ranked as having the worst health care system in the country, nearby Nevada was not far off in 46th.

Sources for the ranking include the CDC, American Hospital Association, and the National Mental Health Services Survey.

BEST HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS IN AMERICA