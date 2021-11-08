ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

DNR gun range in Peshtigo temporarily closed

A shooting range in Peshtigo is being temporarily closed, as announced on Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR's shooting range in Marinette County is experiencing a staffing shortage, and will resume normal operations once staffing has been resolved.

The DNR recommends that range users near Peshtigo use nearby gun ranges for the time being, such as the Pestigo Gun Club or Machickanee in Oconto Falls.

A list of additional shooting ranges throughout Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s website .

