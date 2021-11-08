CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend: Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce?

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZyWk_0cqY5rKa00
Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish likes to keep her love life pretty private, but we have some details about her most recent beau, Matthew Tyler Vorce. Find out more about the 29-year-old actor here!

It appears that singer Billie Eilish, 19, is in a full-blown romantic relationship! Although the “Bad Guy” hitmaker has yet to publicly confirm anything, she’s been spotted out with Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, first at Disneyland in June and then getting cozy at Doja Cat‘s star-studded 26th birthday bash on Oct. 21.

While Billie hasn’t spoken publicly about her new flame, she has alluded to being in a relationship. In May, the singer graced the cover of British Vogue and answered questions from famous fans in a video segment, including Justin Bieber, Tim Burton, and Dominic Fike. When the latter asked about the last time she did something for the first time, Billie said, “Yikes. The answer is really explicit, so I’m not going to answer with that. I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

Read more about the global pop star’s new beau here!

Matthew’s An Actor & Podcast Host

Matthew writes in his Instagram bio that he’s an “Actor.Writer.Degenerate,” and also that he’s located in Los Angeles. According to IMDB, the yet-to-breakthrough actor has a few credits to his name, including the TV movie Mother May I Sleep With Danger?, the short It Wasn’t Me, the TV series Return Home, and more. Matthew is also one of the creators of the horror podcast series Searching For Putty Man, and, judging from his various behind-the-scenes Instagram posts, he’s a horror fiend, appearing in multiple projects with a horror theme.

He Was Embroiled In A Bit Of A Social Media Scandal

Matthew unfortunately came under fire recently when social media users accused the actor of allegedly writing homophobic and racist posts on Twitter and Facebook in the past, causing him to take to social media to issue an apology.

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote in an Instagram story in June, per Page Six. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.” He went on, “I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for.”

Matthew continued by saying that he “shouldn’t have used this language in the first place” and again apologized for any “hurt” he caused. “I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded.

He Was [Maybe] Mentioned In Billie’s Documentary

There was some speculation that apparently arose about Matthew making an off-camera appearance in Billie’s latest documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Per Cosmopolitan, Billie gets a phone call after making a sweet at the 2020 Grammys and tells the camera it’s her “first love.” It’s not confirmed if the person on the phone was indeed Matthew, but if it was, the couple’s beginnings go back a bit farther than previously thought.

He Keeps His Life & Relationship With Billie Low Key

Although Matthew and Billie have made a few public appearances lately, they tend to keep their relationship private. The couple hasn’t made anything Instagram official or publicly discussed their partnership at length, but things seem to currently be going well for the pair!

“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had — with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see — I regret,” Billie told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast last year. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics

Miley Cyrus went all-out rock star in a white fluffy jacket and thigh-high fishnets on Wednesday, showing up to a new photoshoot in the sexy getup and blonde hair. Miley Cyrus looked sexy and stunning on Wednesday while heading to a photoshoot for a new project. The 28-year-old was spotted wearing a white faux fur cropped jacket and matching shorts on Nov. 10 as she headed to to Hollywood Palladium. Miley also wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde crop and sported thigh-high, black, fishnet stockings, completing the sexy style. As Miley walked to set for the shoot, she kept things casual and cozy by wearing slippers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos

Taylor Lautner proposed to his GF of three years! The actor declared that ‘all of his wishes came true’ in a sweet post sharing photos from the romantic moment!. Taylor Lautner is off the market! The 29-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24. “11.11.2021,” he began his caption, shared to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he added. The Twilight alum wore a dapper black suit as he got down on one knee in the photos, holding a ring in front of a surprised Tay.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears Declares ‘We Did It’ As She Celebrates Freedom On ‘SNL’

#FreedBritney was the theme of ‘SNL’s cold open, as Chloe Fineman reprised her rendition of the pop star while celebrating the end of her conservatorship. Chloe Fineman revived her impression of Britney Spears, 39, on the heels of the news that the real-life Brit’s conservatorship finally ended. The appearance was a brief addition at the end of a cold open that featured Aidy Bryant‘s Ted Cruz interacting with Sesame Street characters about their experience taking the vaccine and COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Decider

Dueling Billie Eilish Documentaries Contrast The Girl She Was With The Woman She’s Become

In a crowded field of exciting young female artists, Billie Eilish stands alone. While her origin story is similar to many of her generation — bedroom aspirations begetting internet fame, followed by conflicts of emotion and ambition — her story differs in one key way: where others have stumbled and gone flat, she seems to move ever onward and upward. It doesn’t hurt that she’s very, very, talented, has a rock solid support network in the form of her family. More impressively, she has a sense of herself and her artistic intent that is formidable, especially in someone so young.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Billie Eilish sings Sally’s song [VIDEO]

Billie literally took on the role of Sally, the beloved of Jack Skellington, complete with (fake) scars in a fantastic performance. It looks a bit like a school play at the end of the year, the one in which we can see Billie Eilish in the role of Sally, the beloved character of the Nightmare Before Christmas from Tim Burton. Instead it is about the re-proposition, live and in real time with a lot of orchestra to accompany, of the most beautiful musical sequences of the film.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Roman Kemp
Person
Doja Cat
toofab.com

Billie Eilish Performs 'Sally's Song' as Classic Ragdoll for Live Nightmare Before Christmas Event

Eilish was also joined by the Tim Burton film's composer and songwriter Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington for a stunning duet of "Simply Meant to Be." Billie Eilish is an unapologetic super-fan of director Tim Burton, and she made it clear what an absolute honor and thrill it was for her to get the opportunity to bring one of the classic film's most iconic characters to life.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Billie Eilish’s Signature Oversized Style Through the Years

Eilish, 19, lunged into the music scene just a few years ago and has already proven to be the ultimate Gen Z style icon, mixing skate culture, ‘00s goth aesthetics, and oversized silhouettes into one unique look all her own. Ultimately, she threw the so-called it-girl fashion playbook out the window, rocking funky sets and dad sneaks to the top events in Hollywood instead of ultra-femme gowns and overtly sexy dresses. Recently, however, she has surprised her fans by experimenting with ’50 glamour and pinup styles that abide by the philosophy that there are no rules.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

Billie Eilish headlines celebrities joining Season 52 of 'Sesame Street'

Sesame Street is the gift that keeps on giving. The iconic children's program will premiere its 52nd season on HBO Max on Nov. 11, as first reported by USA Today:. "The upcoming season marks the 52nd in the series’ half-century run and will run for a total of 35 episodes, with each episode dropping weekly on Thursdays.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Podcast#Grammy Awards#Hitmaker#British Vogue#Imdb
Variety

From Beyoncé to Billie Eilish and Beyond, Battle of Original Song Is On

Queen Bey’s “Be Alive” for “King Richard” could rule the Oscar song category. Meanwhile if Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z, is also nommed for “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall,” the battle of the Carters is on. And never count out a Bond song. Even though it came out at the start of the pandemic, Billie Eilish’s titular tune for “No Time to Die” has already won a Grammy. Coming for EGOT status is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has numerous songs to offer from “In the Heights,” Netflix’s animated feature “Vivo” and, possibly, “Tick, Tick …Boom!” If he snatches the win, Miranda...
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

Happier Than Elmo: Billie Eilish to visit ‘Sesame Street’ in 2022

Billie Eilish is on her way to where the air is sweet. She’ll be a guest on the 52nd season of Sesame Street. The legendary series’ new season debuts November 11 on Cartoonito on HBO Max, with new episodes — 35 in all — dropping every Thursday. The bad news is that you’ll have to wait until June 16 to see Billie’s episode. According to USA Today, her episode will involve The Count, Sesame Street‘s beloved vampire. Perhaps he’ll attempt to count how many Grammys Billie has won.
TV SERIES
mixonline.com

Programming, Mixing and Collaborating with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Over the past 20 years, the role of a music director has evolved from onstage conductor to behind-the-scenes programmer. Aron Forbes is comfortable in either position. For the last decade-plus, Forbes has skillfully music-directed a number of artists, from Olivia Rodrigo and BANKS to Conan Gray, Harry Hudson and, most notably, Billie Eilish. His work for Eilish extended to her recent documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+), for which he received two Emmy nominations, in the categories for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).
MUSIC
Spin

Billie Eilish and The Count Team for a Duet of ‘Happier Than Ever’

In what’s already been a busy year, Billie Eilish found time to swing by Sesame Street. While there, Eilish teamed up with The Count for a version of “Happier Than Ever.”. Everyone’s favorite mysterious, yet friendly puppet and the Grammy-winning artist—who released her sophomore record, Happier Than Ever, this year—sing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mix929.com

Watch sneak peek of Billie Eilish on ‘Sesame Street’

Ahead of Billie Eilish’s guest spot on Sesame Street set to air next year, the show has released a sneak peek of her putting an educational spin on her song “Happier Than Ever.”. In the clip posted to YouTube and shared on Billie’s socials, the singer duets with The Count,...
TV & VIDEOS
themusicuniverse.com

Billie Eilish introduces fragrance

The highly anticipated debut fragrance from global superstar Billie Eilish drops exclusively at BillieEilishFragrances.com. Eilish has teamed with Parlux Limited for a vegan, cruelty-free fragrance that’s made with clean ingredients. “One of the most important parts of our partnership was making sure Billie was able to debut her signature fragrance...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

WATCH: Billie Eilish and Sesame Street's Count Perform Delightful Rendition of 'Happier Than Ever'

Leave it to The Count to put his own spin on Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever." On Tuesday, Sesame Street released a delightful video of Eilish and the friendly vampire singing her hit song, but with a wholesome twist: the lyrics were changed to teach kids how to count, share, and appreciate the world around them. "When I'm counting with you, I'm happier than ever," Eilish and The Count sing, adding, "Numbers sound so much better / Now let's count me and you."
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy