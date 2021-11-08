CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mild temperatures return Tuesday, chance of snow returns Thursday

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid-60s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Winds will pick up on Wednesday as another cold front pushes into Colorado.

The cold front will cool highs into the 50s on Wednesday with dry conditions in the lower elevations. The mountains will start to see snow showers late Wednesday that will last on and off through Friday.

Mountain lion spotted in Fort Collins

The Front Range and Eastern Plains will see a chance for some isolated showers late Thursday into early Friday. Some of that could fall as snow with the best chances staying north and east of Denver.

Dry and mild weather will return by the weekend with high temperatures close to 60 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qw5um_0cqY5PoM00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy