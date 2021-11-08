New York Mayor Says Cryptocurrencies Should Be Taught In Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made a major announcement to make Bitcoin more of a common currency in South Florida on Thursday. The mayor says the city has generated $20 million for city residents through MiamiCoin, and the city is now going to pledge a percentage of that and get a yield in Bitcoin. “The yield will be approximately somewhere in the vicinity of a million dollars or more and we are going to distribute that to Miami residents,” said Suarez. The city will work to figure out exactly how to identify and verify Miami residents and where to store their...

