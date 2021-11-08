CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii Island police locate missing kupuna

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxofY_0cqY4f1J00

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department have located Edward Doi, 91-year-old Asian male who had been reported missing Sunday, Nov. 7. Hawaii Police said Doi was located on Nov. 8 in good health.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Hawaii reports 138 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 138 new coronavirus cases, and 5 new deaths on Friday, Nov. 12. There are 61 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 29 on the Big Island, 21 on Kauai, 13 on Maui, two on Molokai, and 12 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

2 Find a Home: Meet Panyo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Panyo, a small and furry one-year-old guinea pig that will charm you with his adorable looks, according to Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS). HHS said Panyo loves to be held and will oink for attention if you approach his kennel. Panyo is expected to do well with a family that is well […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Asian#Hawaii Police
KHON2

HPD investigating armed robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating an alleged shooting incident that happened on Kinau Street, around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. According to HPD, this was an armed robbery– gunshots were heard in the neighborhood, no injury or deaths were reported, and no arrests have been made. HPD is still investigating the […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Made In Hawaii Festival returns, now at Ala Moana Center

“It’s about supporting local people and local businesses and our community. After COVID, we have been hurting, and the best thing you can do is to give back, make those purchases, spend your money here and support local families," said Olena Heu, spokesperson for Made in Hawaii Festival.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

3K+
Followers
642
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy