Hawaii Island police locate missing kupuna
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department have located Edward Doi, 91-year-old Asian male who had been reported missing Sunday, Nov. 7. Hawaii Police said Doi was located on Nov. 8 in good health.
