Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Latest Poster Teases Multiverse Villains. There are some things Sony has officially announced about the latest Spider-Man movie, and others that simply leaked with no confirmation. On the latest poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, we get a bit of both. As seen in the last trailer, we’re definitely getting Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. And his tentacles swing front and center. But that’s also the Green Goblin on his glider in the skies behind. And with that helmet shape, it looks to be the Willem Dafoe version most fans like, rather than the controversial Dane DeHaan take. The multiverse villains are coming.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO