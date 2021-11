SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Justin Grant had his cake and ate it too on Friday night at Arizona Speedway. Grant’s 31st birthday happened to fall on the same day as the opener for the 54th annual Western World Championships Presented by San Tan Ford and Grant delivered himself a present by snagging his second USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature victory of the year in his RMS Racing/NOS Energy Drink – EnviroFab – Response Management Services/Spike/Speedway Toyota.

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO