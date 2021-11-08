CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Midstate teams continue to shine as PIEA rolls through Week 4

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cIfc_0cqY2l6P00

Esports has emerged as an extremely popular outlet for teenagers on multiple different platforms. In the Midstate, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association looks to add some structure for students to complete in a meaningful way.

WHAT IS PIEA? Organization looks to add structure, safety to high school Esports in Pennsylvania

The group has organized high school teams into leagues to play two games: Overwatch and Rocket League. The teams will compete in an eight-week regular season before a playoff. Ultimately a state champion will be crowned in each of the games.

The PIEA wrapped up Week 4 of the first fall season in both games across five divisions: Colonial, Commonwealth, Keystone Penn and Susquehanna.

Champions crowned in inaugural PIEA season for Overwatch, Rocket League

Results from Week 4

Rocket League

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuuQi_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pwd0A_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFbkf_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVv3v_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mH4I_0cqY2l6P00

In Rocket League action, Manheim Township defeated Garden Spot in Keystone division action, 2-0. In the Susquehanna Division, Chambersburg took down Hershey High Esports 2-1.

LAST SEASON: Susquehanna Twp., Chambersburg, Manheim Twp. claim division championships in PIEA

Overwatch Week 4 results

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1WNt_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F01qh_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBm3V_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjvaP_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RunJH_0cqY2l6P00

In Overwatch Week 4, McD Esports Blue defeated Hanna Esports White 2-0. The L-S Pioneers also took down Garden Spot’s Navy team 2-0 in the Commonwealth Division.

Harrisburg University hosting HUE Invitational

Upcoming Week 5 schedules

Rocket League

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJRgh_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plql1_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDv79_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UHCn_0cqY2l6P00

Overwatch

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYcdU_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26idb6_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNkIC_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djtPk_0cqY2l6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKw5H_0cqY2l6P00

Each Monday during the PIEA Championship season abc27 will share updates, highlights and standings. More esports coverage can found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
coronadonewsca.com

CHS Cross Country Team Powers Through A Busy Week

Last week, the testing and reviews were stressful on all the athletic teams, including Cross Country. We had both a cluster meet scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, and a 2-mile track race scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30. Rather than have everyone run in both, we split the team a bit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
beaconjournal.com

Hudson football rolls through Lakeside to open playoffs

A second chance for a fireworks show was in the works when fourth seeded Hudson faced off with the thirteen seed Ashtabula Lakeside in a first round Division II, Region 5 playoff game Oct. 29 at Hudson Memorial Stadium. While the second try fireworks show was a success following Hudson’s...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Mirror

CC teams, Niebauer shine again in Class 2A

REEDSVILLE — One of sports announcer Jim Nantz’s famous lines he states when referring to The Masters golf championship is, ‘A tradition unlike any other.'”. On a muddy and at some points rainy Saturday afternoon at the Indian Valley Elementary Center, it wasn’t golf that was being contested. Rather, it was the District 6 Cross Country Championships.
REEDSVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Full Week 12 highlights from Friday Night Football on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoffs continue in Week 12 of high school football in Central PA for the 2021 season. The show featured the Game of the Week: Upper Dauphin vs. York Catholic in the District Championship, Wilson vs. Central York, and Cedar Cliff vs. Shippensburg. Below is a complete list of highlights from […]
HARRISBURG, PA
kmvt

Oakley's prolific offense continues to shine

Castleford cruises to the 1A DII state semi-final. CSI featured five players in double-figures to lead the Golden Eagles past the Rustlers. Declo falls to Firth in the 2A state quarterfinal. CSI flies high in win over Central Wyoming. Updated: 20 hours ago. Taelon Martin posted a double-double with 20...
OAKLEY, ID
abc27 News

Steel High cruises to second straight district title

(WHTM) – It’s the same old, same old for the Steel High Rollers. Titletown welcomed in another trophy to put on the mantle after taking down Delone Catholic 42-20 on their home field Saturday. While the accomplishment has become routine, the road to get there was not. The Rollers came into the district title after […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch League#Weather#Colonial#Commonwealth#Keystone Penn#Overwatch Rocket League#The Susquehanna Division#Hershey High Esports 2 1#Piea Overwatch Week#Mcd Esports Blue#The L S Pioneers#Garden Spot#Navy#The Commonwealth Division#Harrisburg University
Fredericksburg Standard

Lady Eagles roll through bi-district playoffs

The Heritage Lady Eagles volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 (25-4, 25-17, 25-12) sweep of Houston Family Christian Academy in the bi-district playoffs at Heritage on Saturday. The Lady Eagles (21-9, 8-2) entered the postseason as the third seed out of TAPPS District 7-1A and started the postseason with a win in the bi-district playoffs.
SPORTS
abc27 News

Bishop McDevitt blanks Northern in dominant 62-0 win in Week 12

Bishop McDevitt will not stop decimating teams left and right as Northern becomes the latest victim of the high-octane offense in a 62-0 rout in Week 12. Marquese Williams got things going with a speedy run to the endzone to make it 7-0. Kamil Foster would add another to make it 14-0. Mario Easterly notched […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Kennard Dale gets first-ever playoff win, 28-14 over Donegal

A dream season for the Kennard Dale Rams is still alive after a 28-14 victory over Donegal in the 4A District Quarterfinals. Opening drive for the Rams ends with Garrett McCleary breaking out for a rushing TD to make it 7-0. Rams looking to extend the lead, but Donegal’s Noah Rohrer picks off the pass […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

abc27 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy