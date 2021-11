It was weekend of substantial outcomes for in-state college football teams, but apologies are in order if you were expecting big changes in this week’s rankings. UNC finished off previously unbeaten Wake Forest on Saturday in a wild game, but it’s too little, too late for a Tar Heels team adorned in College Football Playoff and Hesiman Trophy talk in the preseason. Meanwhile, Wake’s resume remains the best in the state by far, and N.C. State kept winning. ECU’s second straight win solidifies the Pirates in the rankings but it cannot supplant any of the teams in front of them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO