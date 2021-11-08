CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas Hammond Looks Back At His Spider-Man Live-Action Series

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Hammond Looks Back At His Spider-Man Live-Action Series. The ongoing debate over the best Peter Parker usually doesn’t include Nicholas Hammond, who brought the mild-mannered superhero to life on CBS’ short-lived The Amazing Spider-Man series from 1977 to 1979. That show may not be as fondly remembered as The Incredible...

NME

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ trailer shows Spider-Man in action

Crystal Dynamics has released a new Marvel’s Avengers trailer showing Spider-Man ahead of a November 30 release. Spider-Man is finally making his way into Marvel’s Avengers as a PlayStation exclusive hero later this month. Ahead of the release Crystal Dynamics has released a trailer showing the web-slinger fighting off several bad guys in a not-so-friendly neighbourhood alley.
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at Spider-Man

This week, Crystal Dynamics finally gave Marvel's Avengers fans a release date for Spider-Man, the game's next character who will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. Crystal Dynamics also announced the permanent price cut for some in-game content after walking back a controversial "pay-to-win" update. It's been a big, eventful, and positive week for fans of the 2020 game, and today it got better with the first look at Spider-Man in the game. Unfortunately, there's still no trailer for the character, and the first look doesn't contain any gameplay. In fact, it's not even a complete look at the character. Rather, it's more of a sneak peek, but after months and months of waiting, Marvel's Avengers fans will take what they can get.
TVLine

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Become Lucy and Desi in Full Trailer for Amazon Movie — Watch

Prime Video knows you want more glimpses of Nicole Kidman‘s transformation into Lucille Ball, and the latest Being the Ricardos trailer is full of ’em. Written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos spans one week of production of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy, as Kidman’s Ball and Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Whereas October’s teaser trailer only gave us the briefest of looks at Kidman and Bardem as the iconic entertainers, the full promo (embedded above) offers much more footage, including Bardem-as-Arnaz giving us his best, “Lucyyy, I’m ho-ooome!” as Ricky Ricardo. The ubiquitous J.K. Simmons and Goliath‘s Nina Arianda also pop up as William Frawley/”Fred” and Vivian Vance/”Ethel,” as do Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tony Hale (Veep), Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus). Being the Ricardos hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 10, and will become available to stream via Prime Video on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Watch the newest trailer above, then drop a comment with your reactions!
The Hollywood Reporter

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. on ‘Night Teeth’ and the Future of His ‘Spider-Man’ Character

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. first turned heads in Steven Caple Jr.’s The Land (2016), and since then, he’s become one of the industry’s most well-regarded young actors. Now 25, Lendeborg recently returned to the screen as the lead character in Netflix’s Night Teeth, which adds a genre twist to Michael Mann’s Collateral premise. Directed by Adam Randall, Lendeborg plays Benny, a fill-in chauffeur who picks up two enigmatic partygoers (Lucy Fry, Debby Ryan) that take him on a life-altering journey across Los Angeles. While most critics and audiences have commented on the Collateral similarities, Lendeborg confirms that was very much by...
GeekTyrant

Tom Holland Talks About His Uncertain Future as Spider-Man

Tom Holland has been the MCU’s Spider-Man since he was introduced in 2016 in Captain America: Civil War. He went on to be in the two final Avengers films and made three solo films, the third set to hit theaters this December. But now that Spider-Man’s contract is up with Marvel, and he is headed back under Sony’s wing, fans are unsure of what Holland’s future looks like, and the actor is unsure as well.
GamesRadar+

These Spider-Man: No Way Home 'leaks' are probably not real, but they look absolutely incredible

Try not to get your hopes up too much, but if these alleged Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks are real then they are the potential goldmine that fans have waited years for. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man suit, a redesigned Green Goblin costume, and more concept art all feature in a recent wave of supposed pre-production material leaked prior to No Way Home’s imminent second trailer.
Rottentomatoes.com

Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Casts Daniel Dae Kim

A major casting for the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series and The Book of Boba Fett trailer are big news this week in TV and streaming. Plus, Regina King teams with David E. Kelley for a Netflix limited series, the Law & Order revival gets a series lead, and more.
Variety

‘Eternals’ Is Currently the Lowest-Rated Film in the MCU

“Eternals,” the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has received the lowest rating of all Marvel films from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, though it still scored a “fresh” rating with 62%. “Eternals” is currently rated a touch lower than the previously lowest-rated Marvel film 2013’s “Thor: Dark World,” which sits at a 66% rating. “Eternals,” which premieres Nov. 5, hasn’t yet been reviewed by every outlet, a factor that could significantly change the ratings when dozens more reviews are added to the average. However, as the ratings stand, “Eternals” has left critics divided. The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus reads, “An ambitious...
SuperHeroHype

Andrew Garfield Says His Spider-Man Experience ‘Hurt’ Him

Andrew Garfield Says His Spider-Man Experience ‘Hurt’ Him. It’s been over seven years since Andrew Garfield made his last appearance as Spider-Man on the big screen. And even though Garfield is appearing in two new movies this year, it seems like all anyone wants to ask him about lately is his rumored appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unfortunately, there are six weeks remaining before a definitive answer to that question hits theaters. But if it turns out that Garfield is in the movie, hopefully his experience was more enjoyable than the last time he suited up as the webslinger.
asapland.com

“Powerpuff Girls” Live-Action Series To Blast Off In Development Process At CW

“The Powerpuff Girls”, one of the most popular animated television series will soon begin to fly again. As per our sources, there was confirmation about the live-action version of the Cartoon Network series to be in development. Yes, fans and followers were waiting for the new live-action version of their favorite CN animated series. “The Powerpuff Girls” is surely the series that teenagers and kids can look up at for entertainment and fun.
98.7 Kiss FM

New ‘Spider-Man’ Poster Features First Look at the Green Goblin

Sony and Marvel are treating Spider-Man: No Way Home with a level of secrecy typically reserved for, like, classified national security secrets. You’d probably have an easier time finding out what’s really buried in Area 51 than you would scoping out the full plot details of this movie. All that’s known is that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange open up a hole in the multiverse and then ... something happens.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Ryan Stegman Looks Back At SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN Controversy And A Possible Marvel Return (Exclusive)

Ryan Stegman had already earned himself a lot of fans providing artwork for the popular Scarlet Spider series featuring Kaine Parker, but really hit the big time when writer Dan Slott enlisted him as part of Superior Spider-Man's creative team. That saw Doctor Octopus take control of Peter Parker's body, becoming the new Spider-Man in the process; needless to say, it was controversial!
Den of Geek

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Looks Very Different to PlayStation Spidey

Over a year after Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics first announced that Spider-Man would release as a DLC character for Marvel’s Avengers, it’s finally happening in November. The game’s “With Great Power” hero event will see the wallcrawler join the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the fight against evil criminal organization AIM and their army of robots and mechs.
