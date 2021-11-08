CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Paramount+ Orders Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2

SuperHeroHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Star Trek fans witnessed the first flight of the Protostar’s new crew in Star Trek: Prodigy. And while the alien kids have a long way to go before they reach the Alpha Quadrant, Prodigy‘s immediate future is secure. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is a...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek Actress Camille Saviola Dies At 71

Actress Camille Saviola - best known for her role as Kai Opaka Sulan in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - has passed away at the age of 71. The Star Trek franchise let fans know of Saviola's passing today, in a social media post that read "StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of Camille Saviola. Camille made her mark on the Star Trek Universe as the incredible Kai Opaka. She will be greatly missed." Though she only had a handful of appearances in DS9 episodes (and novels), Saviola's Kai Opaka very much left an impression on fans and the franchise, and she will, indeed, be missed.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Brett Gray
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Person
Dee Bradley Baker
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
John Noble
Person
Prodigy
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Game’ Is Back: How to Watch the Series Revival for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After six years off the air, fans can officially get back in “The Game.” The rebooted sports dramedy that explores the lives of football players and their families premiered on Paramount+ on November 11. Hosea Chanchez (“Black Lightening”) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Insecure”) reprise their roles as footballer Malik Wright, and Wright’s sports agent mother, Tasha Mack. The series, however, will feature a mix of...
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

‘Isis’ actress JoAnna Cameron, DC Comics star, dead at 70

JoAnna Cameron, star of DC Comics’ cult classic Saturday morning series “The Secrets of Isis,” has died in Hawaii due to complications from a stroke. She was 70. Joanna Pang Atkins, the striking brunette’s co-star on the super-heroine series, which ran from 1975 to 1976 on CBS, announced the former actress’ passing via social media.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Peter Scolari, Bosom Buddies Star and TV Veteran, Dies at Age 66

Veteran TV and stage actor Peter Scolari has died. He is perhaps best known for co-starring in the 1980 hit TV show Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks. He was 66. Scolari is an Emmy Award-winning actor who began his career in 1978. In 1980 he starred in the comedy Bosom Buddies with Tom Hanks about two friends who dress as women to live in an affordable women’s only apartment. The series lasted two years before it was canceled.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Paramount Pictures#Protostar
CinemaBlend

Quantum Leap And Battlestar Galactica Stars Pay Tribute To Dean Stockwell After Death At 85

If we knew the unknown, then the unknown wouldn't be the unknown, as it so so eloquently stated by Quantum Leap's resident cigar-chomping Admiral Al Calavicci. Unfortunately, it's now known that the man who uttered those words, Hollywood and TV legend Dean Stockwell, passed away this week at the age of 85. And with such a long legacy in the entertainment industry, it's no surprise that some of his former co-stars have shared some kind words in his memory.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paramount Delays Latest ‘Transformers,’ ‘Star Trek’ Movies

Paramount has announced its upcoming “Transformers” and “Star Trek” films have been delayed. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” a prequel in the sci-fi action franchise, has moved back a year. It was originally scheduled for June 24, 2022 and will now open on the big screen on June 9, 2023.  The still-untitled “Star Trek” movie was supposed to premiere on June 9, 2023, but it was delayed to Dec. 22, 2023 to accommodate the shift for “Transformers.” The next “Transformers” chapter is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the same day as an untitled Sony-Marvel blockbuster. “Star Trek” is opening alongside Disney’s...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Star Trek: Prodigy Renewal, Grey's Casting and More

Star Trek: Prodigy will continue flying: Paramount+ has renewed the animated kids’ series for Season 2, less than two weeks after the show debuted on Oct. 28. The first season is currently releasing new episodes weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18, after which it will resume with five more installments beginning Thursday, Jan. 6. (The 10-episode second half of Season 1 will unspool at a later date next year.) The show’s voice cast features Kate Mulgrew (as Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble...
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ proves how shared experience brings us together

Released as part of the expanded Star Trek Universe, Paramount Plus’s new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” is completely different from its predecessors. The hour-long pilot introduces us to our core characters Dal (Brett Gray, “On My Block”), the only one who speaks English as a first language; Zero (Angus Imrie, “War of the Worlds”), a fugitive on the run; Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui, “Doug Unplugs”); Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas, “Big Mouth”); and an alien version of a pet dog, Murf (Dee Bradley Baker, “The Patrick Star Show”). Deeper into the episode, we realize that this diverse group of species was taken from their homes and trapped on a distant mining asteroid with Tars Lamora, overseen by The Diviner (John Noble, “Home Invasion”) and his ruthless enforcer Drednok (Jimmi Simpson, “Night of the Animated Dead”), exploiting them in search of the famous U.S.S. Protostar starship. When Dal and Rok-Tahk accidentally stumble upon the ship, the group of misfits must learn to work together in order to escape The Diviner and begin a new journey through space.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy is doing well, well enough in fact to be made into a movie

Despite some tepid reviews, Star Trek: Prodigy is doing very well. Star Trek: Prodigy may not be donig the greatest with reviews, ranging fom scores starting in the low 60’s to the low 80’s, it is however doing very well in regards to the viewing numbers. Originall a Nickelodeon pitched concept, Prodigy was ove to Paramount+ ahead of the services launch, debuting on the service this past week. The move seems to have been a smart one, with Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins raving about the show’s success.
PARAMOUNT, CA
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy's Cast Reveals the Secret to Mastering Techno-Babble

Star Trek: Prodigy, the new all-ages Star Trek series on Paramount+, is getting a lot of attention for bringing back Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager. But the series also introduces a brand new cast of alien characters that take over the USS Protostar as they make their way through the Delta Quadrant. It isn't easy stepping into a franchise as big and as revered as the Star Trek Universe for any actor, especially the young stars of Star Trek: Prodigy. Speaking to ComicBook.com following Star Trek: Prodigy's premiere at New York Comic Con, some members of the show's voice cast explained how the reality of being part of Star Trek compared to their expectations.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 3 “Starstruck” Preview: The crew of the USS Protostar faces their first challenge

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 3 “Starstruck”. Following last week’s well-received two-part series premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy returns with the third episode of season one with “Starstruck,” streaming on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 4th. The episode, written by Chad Quandt and directed Alan Wan, will continue the introduction of Kate...
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: PRODIGY Review: “Starstruck”

After last week’s ‘meet-the-cast’ cinematic premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy wastes no time getting into the swing of things with the show’s second chapter. While the episode’s greater purpose is for the audience to get to know this new, holographic version of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) — and to get more familiar with the USS Protostar itself — “Starstruck” also manages to fit in both a classic Star Trek science dilemma and a classic Star Trek moral dilemma.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek.com shows how Star Trek: Prodigy was created

Star Trek: Prodigy takes you behind the scenes. Star Trek released a new video of finished footage from Star Trek: Prodigy being paired up with and compared to the animatics footage. For those unfamiliar, animatics are oftentimes animated footage, that is barely edited, and used as a placeholder during recordings.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Paramount Pictures head honcho says they’re planning multiple Star Trek films

Star Trek is committed to its film universe. Since Star Trek: Beyond, the Trek film franchise has been dormant, fueled by nothing but rumor and innuendo. The J.J. Abram-led Trek films did well to start but by Beyond the franchise had again fallen into the doldrums financially. While the films weren’t doing terribly in the box office, the folks running everything felt the franchise should be higher up in the box office charts, especially with the return of Star Wars to the big screens at the time.
PARAMOUNT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy