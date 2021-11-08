CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Big Leap, Our Kind of People Both Set for Short Freshman Runs on Fox

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1lc8_0cqY26Bz00

As suggested by Fox’s midseason schedule , neither The Big Leap nor Our Kind of People will be getting additional episode orders. Instead, they will wrap their freshman runs early , their renewal fates to be determined in the spring.

Sources tell TVLine that both freshman shows, being serialized, were always on track to have finite freshman runs and thus were not expecting “back nine” orders or the like. Per our sister site Deadline, The Big Leap will air 11 episodes, while Our Kind of People will run for 12 .

The Big Leap ‘s eighth episode airs tonight at 9/8c, while Our Kind of PPeople airs Episode 6 this Tuesday at 9 pm.

Season-to-date, The Big Leap is averaging shy of 1.3 million total viewers along with a 0.24 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), ranking last on both counts among all scripted Fox fare. OKOP , averaging nearly 1.5 mil and higher than a 0.3 demo rating, lands one slot higher.

Per Fox’s midseason plan, the freshman drama The Cleaning Lady will claim The Big Leap ‘s Mondays-at-9 time slot effective Jan. 3, where it will lead out of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3.

The new country music sudser Monarch as of Feb. 1 will lead out of The Resident on Tuesdays, succeeding Our Kind of People .

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Fox Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 9-1-1: Lone Star (Minus 9-1-1), Monarch, Cleaning Lady, Joe Millionaire and More

Fox will ring in the new year with a major schedule revamp, including eight season/series premieres in January alone. As announced back in May, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 3 without OG 9-1-1 as its lead-in; instead, the first responders spinoff will lead into the freshman drama The Cleaning Lady on Mondays. (TVLine hears that the 9-1-1s’ reunion could happen as soon as late March.) Also, I Can See Your Voice will be tasked with being a self-starter in Season 2, where it will lead off Wednesday nights and be paired with the newest Gordon Ramsay entree, Next Level Chef. And...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor: Ejected Castaway Talks Being 'Blackballed' by Tribe, Details Season's Chronic Cases of 'Mouth-arrhea'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor. If you’ve watched even a couple episodes of Survivor 41, you’re well aware that there’s a bajillion advantages floating around, just waiting to destroy dreams. So why aren’t these armed and dangerous players being targeted? “Isn’t that a great question? When you find the answer to that, let me know!” the game’s latest victim Tiffany Seely jokes to TVLine. In yet another disorderly, whisper-filled Tribal Council, no one seemed to care about Xander, Shan and Naseer’s arsenal of Survivor weaponry, instead opting to cut Seely despite her lack of numbers and powers. (Click here...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Ratings: 9-1-1 and The Voice Dip, Tie DWTS for Monday Demo Win

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Voice, Fox’s 9-1-1 and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS commanded the night’s largest audience (as it does). NBC | The Voice (5.9 million total viewers, 0.7 demo rating, read recap) dipped to season lows. A broadcast airing of Peacock’s The Lost Symbol pilot (2 mil/0.3) did a tenth better than the latest Ordinary Joe. FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped to season lows, while The Big Leap drew its second smallest audience (1.16 mil) and posted its seventh straight 0.2 rating. ABC | DWTS (4.8...
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Leap#Okop
TVLine

CBS Chief Cheers Ghosts and Other Fall Wins, Successful NCIS Cast Transition

As CBS looks ahead to midseason (with the release of its winter game plan), it is currently home to three of the four most-watched freshman series (and four out of the Top 5). With delayed playback factored in, NCIS: Hawai’i leads this fall’s freshman class with 8.3 million total viewers, followed by FBI: International‘s 8.2 mil. Trailing NBC’s La Brea, Ghosts lands at No. 4 with 7.8 mil, while CSI: Vegas (7.1 mil) rounds out the Top 5. “That’s a heck of a good start in any year,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told TVLine, “and especially this year, with [full fall...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Can Supergirl Spin Off Lena? Is Liv Wise to 'Rollisi'? Did Legacies Forget Marcel? Is Resident Not So Different? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Dexter, Yellowstone, Supergirl and New Amsterdam! 1 | Which of Saturday Night Live‘s bizarre horse-related sketches do you prefer: Timothée Chalamet’s “Tiny Horse” circa December 2020, or Kieran Culkin’s “The Jockey”? 2 | We understand the need for dramatic suspense, but why didn’t The Equalizer‘s Delilah show her phone footage sooner? 3 | If The Rookie‘s Cleo is a “badge bunny,” surely she had/could easily do due diligence in researching Thorsen’s infamous past? 4 | If Fear...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

La Brea season 1 episode 8 preview: A look towards ‘Origins’

After tonight’s big episode, aren’t you going to be curious already in La Brea season 1 episode 8? There are, of course, been a few things worth talking through here, especially when it comes to titles. One thing that is worth noting right away here is that for whatever reason,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

The Big Leap: Brett Tucker Joins FOX Dance Dramedy Series

The Big Leap is adding a new face to its cast. Brett Tucker is joining the dance dramedy series, per Deadline. Scott Foley, Simone Recanser, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo and Anna Grace Barlow star in the series which follows the contestants of a fictional dance reality series. The following was...
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

Survivor Recap: Paranoia Runs Wild as All Eyes Fall on the Former Yase Tribe — Plus, Whose Torch Was Snuffed?

Sometimes, just the looming threat of idols and advantages is enough to throw everyone in a tizzy. In Wednesday’s episode of Survivor, none of the bonus goodies were actually played, but that didn’t stop the swirling paranoia from messing with the players’ minds. Despite having survived the madness of last week’s Tribal Council, trust among the former Yase members appears to have been completely destroyed. Evvie and Liana seem kaput, while Xander considers cutting ties with both Tiffany and Evvie. While Evvie embarks on a “relationship recovery tour,” they tell us via interview that they think Yase is done for good....
TV SERIES
Daily Northwestern

Evanston’s Hlava sisters make big leaps in acting industry, join cast of Fox show “The Big Leap”

Sisters — some bicker endlessly. Some get along like best friends. Others work together on major broadcast television network shows. At least, that’s the case for Evanston Township High School student Maya Hlava and Haven Middle School student Paula Hlava. The sisters appear as recurring characters Sophia Perkins and Olivia Perkins, respectively, on Fox’s series “The Big Leap,” a comedy-drama revolving around characters in a dance-themed reality show.
EVANSTON, IL
TVLine

The Challenge: All Stars' Katie Cooley Details Way 'More Cutthroat' Season 2: 'People Will Be Very Surprised'

Former Challenge champ Katie Cooley may not have walked away victorious last season, but that’s not stopping her from taking another stab at securing the bag. In Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars (premiering Thursday, Nov. 11, on Paramount+), Cooley returns alongside 23 other Real World and Road Rules veterans, all of whom vie to prove they’ve still got what it takes. Once again hosted by franchise staple TJ Lavin, the 10-episode competition series filmed in Cancún, Mexico throughout August. And while Season 1 victor Yes Duffy sits this one out, this second round reunites Challenge legends like Derrick Kosinski,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Game's Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson Break Down That Malik Reveal in Season Premiere

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Season 1 premiere of Paramount+’s revival of The Game. The Game may have switched its setting from San Diego to Sin City, but the football dramedy you know and love is back at it. The Paramount+ revival debuted Thursday with a two-part premiere, titled “A Taste of Vegas,” that saw Malik grapple with his mental health and reluctantly agree to play one more year in the NFL so he can become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Fury. The show introduced a more vulnerable side of the football vet, who’s been hallucinating his deceased...
NFL
TVLine

Challenge: All Stars Premiere Recap: OGs In the House! — What New Twists Are Shaking Up Season 2? (Grade It!)

As The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 premiere (now streaming on Paramount+) kicks off, we’re treated to some tasty soundbites as a female player shouts “Nobody likes you!” while another assures us he’s “ready to take f–kin’ heads!” If there were any doubts as to how much more dramatic and cutthroat this season would be, consider ’em squashed (or just ask Katie Cooley). As the players get chauffeured in via boat, we’re reintroduced to some of the “new” OGs who are back to compete for their share of $500,000. Some, like Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor and Jonna Mannion, are seeking redemption...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Power Book IV: Force: Tommy Returns to Deadly Form in New Spinoff's Teaser — Plus, Find out When It'll Premiere

Power‘s lovable psychopath Tommy is expanding his horizons in a new teaser for the spinoff Book IV: Force. But because Tommy is, well, Tommy… those horizons are drenched in blood.  Fans of Starz’s flagship series will remember that Mr. Egan left New York at the end of the show’s six-season run, only to return for an episode of the first spinoff Power Book II: Ghost. In his own show, however, Tommy will put the Big Apple in his rearview for good, settling down in Chicago — despite a character in the trailer above informing him that the Windy City isn’t the best...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Voice, FBI Lead Night; Supergirl Rises With Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up sharply from last week’s clip show and leading the night in the demo; read recap. As such, La Brea (4.6 mil/0.6, read recap) rebounded from last week’s lows and New Amsterdam (3.1 mil/0.4) ticked up. Over on CBS, FBI (7 mil/0.7) drew the night’s largest audience and was up in the demo. International (5.5 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (4.8 mil/0.4) were steady. Elsewhere: THE CW | The first hour of Supergirl‘s series finale (600K/0.1) drew a 13-episode high in audience (since this...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gentefied's Showrunners, Cast Talk Pop's Potential Deportation, Exploring Anti-Blackness in Season 2

Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy