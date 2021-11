To those of you who have received your new homeowners and auto insurance renewal notices, please accept my condolences. To you who have yet to receive your renewal notices, you better buckle up. We just received ours last week. The homeowners policy went up 45%. The auto policy went up 38%. We have not had a claim in over 35 years. Our Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is to blame for these exorbitant increases. He bypassed the Legislature and made his own ruling telling the insurance companies they can no longer use a customer’s credit score to determine their insurance premiums. I will not be supporting Mike Kreidler in the next election. It would be interesting to know how much money Mike Kreidler received to allow these companies to extort these premiums from their policyholders.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO