Win a designer handbag while helping an at-risk girl

Your next designer handbag can help give a girl a chance at a better future.

Pace Center for Girls Polk works with middle and high school-age girls who are considered at-risk.

“Those risk factors could range from being abused, mentally, physically, to being sexually trafficked, to being truant, to not having parents in the home,” said Ellen Katzman, Executive Director of Pace Center for Girls Polk.

The nonprofit provides girls with year-round academic classes and counseling.

“Our girls come to us broken and throughout the services that we offer not just the academic but the mental health services, they learn to have self-esteem,” Katzman said.

Pace relies greatly on community donations to keep those services going. Every year they host the Posh Purse Party .

When you purchase a $10 raffle ticket, you’re entered to win designer handbags worth up to $1500. Tickets are available online .

WFTS

“The designer bags that we have, while they’re beautiful, on the outside, our girls are beautiful on the outside. You don’t see want what’s on the inside and each one of those purchases makes such a difference in their lives,” said Katzman.

This year the event is virtual and includes a silent auction that opens up Tuesday. Winners of the purses will be drawn during a live stream on November 11 at 7 p.m.

