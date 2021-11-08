CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runoff early voting set for Nov. 17-24 in Fulton and DeKalb

By Collin Kelley
 6 days ago
Fulton and DeKalb counties certified the Nov. 2 election results today and set the dates for early voting in the Nov. 30 runoff.

Both counties will have an eight-day early voting window from Nov. 17-24.

Fulton and DeKalb residents who live in the City of Atlanta will have early voting hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – including Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21 – at the locations that will be listed at this link .

In DeKalb County, early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The list of early voting locations for DeKalb will be available at this link .

As for those wanting to vote absentee, you must request a ballot for the runoff even if you voted absentee in last week’s general election. Nov. 19 is the deadline to return absentee ballots.

The City of Atlanta has 10 races on the runoff ballot, including a rematch between Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens to see who become’s the city’s next mayor. See the full list of runoff contenders at this link .

