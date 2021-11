According to new reports, Benin bronzes housed in the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African Art have been selected for repatriation, a development that’s recently been mirrored by several other institutions across the world. Germany is in accelerated talks to return its Benin bronzes to Nigeria, and just last week, Jesus College in the U.K. and University of Aberdeen also repatriated their Benin bronzes. Earlier this year, the National Museum of African Art had as many as 21 Benin bronzes on display in their collection, and has been able to trace the provenance of several of these objects directly to the forceful looting of the objects committed by the British in 1897.

