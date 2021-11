Austin Aries recently talked to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Unskripted show. During it, he was asked about a potential return to WWE. He had a run there from 2016-2017. “No, they did not. I think it was a wonderful experience there. We both got to see what the other had to offer, but I don’t think that’s a bridge that will be crossed again. I don’t personally have any interest in going back there,” Aries stated. “I’m sure they don’t have any interest in bringing in a 43-year-old, under six-foot white guy at this point either.”

