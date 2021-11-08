CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Operation Clean Plate results in dozens of cars seized in Yonkers overnight

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2xag_0cqXwb6N00

Dozens of cars were seized in Yonkers overnight for having illegal paper license plates.

Operation Clean Plate resulted in 56 vehicles impounded and dozens of summonses issued in Yonkers.

"This is a crackdown on these illegal vehicles so we could stop them before they break more laws," says Yonkers Police Deputy Chief Chris Sapienza.

Sapienza says they didn't target residents who simply forgot to register their vehicles. Instead, they went after vehicles with imposter paper plates used to avoid traffic fines and tickets.

"You could go through a red-light camera and there is no repercussion, you could park at a fire hydrant and there is no repercussion," says Sapienza.

The vehicles towed during the operation owe more than $80,000 in parking and traffic camera fines combined.

Police say the counterfeit paper plates were labeled with states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas.

Yonkers police say more crackdowns on illegal paper plates are likely in the future.

Operation Clean Plates was conducted with cooperation from Westchester County police.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
Yonkers, NY
Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Florida, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
State
Florida State
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#License Plates#Operation Clean Plate#Yonkers Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

News 12

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy