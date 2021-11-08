CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hendon Hooker Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 6 days ago

Possibly the most significant reason Tennessee's offense is playing at a high level is Virginia Tech transfer senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, and his performance in Lexington on Saturday night may have been the best of his career. He led his team to a thrilling 45-42 road win, the first road win against an opponent ranked inside the top 20 for the Vols in 31 games. The Vols' starting quarterback threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, both career-highs, on 15 completions.

Hendo Cinco's electric performance did not go unnoticed, as the SEC declared him SEC Offensive Player of the Week. (See below)

Hooker added 41 yards rushing on 11 carries to his passing totals, making for 357 total yards against the Wildcats.

Tennessee ran 52 fewer plays than the Wildcats, but Hooker's offense averaged a staggering 11.52 yards per play compared to Kentucky's 6.2 yards per play. Hooker was key in Josh Heupel's first SEC-ranked win of his career, and the Vols' 45 points were the most against a ranked opponent on the road since October 7, 2006, against No. 10 Georgia, according to UT Athletics.

While Hooker did lose a fumble on a miscommunication with running back Jabari Small in the backfield, Hooker stayed flawless through the air with no interceptions and a 75% completion percentage.

Hooker tossed two touchdowns of 70+ yards in the first four plays against Kentucky, a feat that a Tennessee quarterback has not accomplished since 2000. Hooker is also the only quarterback in the SEC to throw two 70+ yard touchdowns in a game against a conference opponent. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native is now tied for first in the nation with most 70-plus yard touchdown passes with four. No. 5 also moved to 10th place on Tennessee's all-time single-season passing touchdowns list with 21, passing VFL Peyton Manning's total of 20 in 1996.

Lastly, Hooker is the first player since former Tennessee quarterback Jarret Guarantano to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. JG received the award on November 25, 2019.

Hooker joins three Vols to earn SEC weekly honors this season. (See below)

Brandon Turnage (SEC Defensive Player of the Week–October 11)

Cade Mays (SEC Offensive Lineman Player of the Week–October 4 and November 8)

Len'Neth Whitehead (SEC Freshman of the Week–October 4)

Hooker and the Vols will battle the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday, November 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Vols Impress LSU LB Commit Tolan During Saturday Visit to Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted elite linebacker DeMario Tolan on Saturday for his first gameday experience on Rocky Top. The prized product from the Sunshine State chose LSU over Tennessee, Clemson, and several others over the summer. But after LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron in October, Tolan knew that he had to revisit all of his available options to ensure he made the right choose, which is why he returned to Tennessee for Saturday's game against top-ranked Georgia.
ROCKY TOP, TN
VolunteerCountry

Top JuCo DB Keionte Scott Talks Vols Official Visit

Tennessee hosted the top junior college defensive back in the country in Snow College's Keionte Scott over the weekend. The prized recruit, who is currently focusing on a top-five of Oregon, BYU, Miami, Auburn, and Tennessee took an official visit to Knoxville this weekend, which he recaps with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Three Vols Talk to Media After Win

The Tennessee BasketVols secured their second consecutive win to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The Vols easily handled the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 94-62 in Thompson-Boling Arena, led by junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua's 23-point, eight rebound performance. Sunday's game also saw fan-favorite John Fulkerson make his season debut...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Game Balls: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee scored the most points any team has all year against the vaunted Georgia defense, but the Vols fell to the No. 1 ranked Bulldog defense 41-17. However, the Vols had some bright spots in the loss, and three of the top Tennessee performers in the loss are below. Offense:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-ETSU

In the Vols' season opener, Tennessee played lackluster defense but relied on Kennedy Chandler and a program record 17 team three-pointers made to win 90-62. Against ETSU in the second game of the season, the final score of 94-62 is similar to that of the first game, but the Vols played a much more complete 40 minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

West Virginia RB Commit Williams Recaps First Visit With Vols, Talks Relationship With Jerry Mack

Tennessee Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack hit the road at the end of October to check in on multiple prospects, including East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams. Mack would extend an offer to the 6', 210lbs Williams, who has since become a priority for the Tennessee staff. The West Virginia commitment was in attendance for Tennessee's match-up against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday. He discusses his thoughts on the recent offer from Mack and his first visit to Knoxville with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee Loses Starting WR Against Georgia

Tennessee wide receiver JaVonta Payton exited the game against Georgia with an apparent upper-body injury in the first quarter, and the Mississippi State transfer will not return. Payton had one catch for eight yards before leaving the game and an almost 31-yard touchdown catch in which he was pass interfered.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
VolunteerCountry

A Look at the Last Time Tennessee Beat a No. 1 Ranked Team

The 2021 college football season has been different, to say the least. The downfall of powerhouse Clemson, surprising upsets to Alabama and Big Ten teams, the exclusion of undefeated Cincinnati from the first couple sets of College Football Playoff rankings, you name it. However, the one constant has been the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Halftime Thoughts: No. 1 Georgia 24, Tennessee 10

At the half, Tennessee trails Georgia 24-10. Here are a couple thoughts from the first 30 minutes between the Vols and the Dawgs:. Vols' Offense Dooming Their Defense? A Rarity, But Still Concerning. Through most of the first half, the Vols' defense played admirably. They allowed Georgia to convert just...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Basketball#American Football#Virginia Tech#Ut Athletics#Vfl Peyton Manning
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee-ETSU

Kennedy Chandler shined in the Vols win against ETSU, but Olivier Nkamhoua stole the show with 23 points and eight rebounds in a career day. Nkamhoua, Chandler and Justin Powell frequent Tennessee's highlight reel against ETSU, as the Auburn transfer drilled three triples in the victory. The Vols' full highlight...
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Final Injury Report for Tennessee Ahead of Georgia

Tennessee utilized a bye week ahead of Kentucky to get healthier, but after a hard-fought game in Lexington last week, the Vols still have several players on the injury report, which we take a look at here, with the official in and out status of each player ahead of today's 3:30 pm ET kickoff against No.1 Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Former Vols Assistant Coach Gives High Praise to Kennedy Chandler, Rick Barnes and More

Desmond Oliver met with the media after ETSU's 94-62 loss to his former team in Tennessee, as Oliver served as an assistant coach for the Vols from 2015-2021. In Oliver's media availability, the Buccaneers' head coach spoke highly of Tennessee, dubbing them as final four contenders and saying Kennedy Chandler reminds him of a "young Kyrie Irving."
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Everything Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee This Week

"I think our guys are in great shape; we've worked really hard for the past three to four weeks. We've taken periods and worked really hard anticipating this coming, kind of like you do when you have a triple option. So, we work periods into practice to work on our substitution patterns so that we can sub our players. That's something that we constantly do. You know, we did it in the off week, we've got a couple periods each and every week to make sure we're prepared for it. Like I said, on Monday, there's nothing you can really do to prepare for that kind of pace of play. It's almost impossible to simulate in terms of your practice. A lot of it is knowledge, understanding it, and we want our guys to be able to do that. We want our guys to be able to play fast and execute."
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Georgia

Tennessee plays the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee announced the return of the alternate uniforms Thursday, and the Vols will host the Bulldogs on homecoming weekend. Tennessee released the hype video for their bout with the No. 1...
GEORGIA STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
932
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy