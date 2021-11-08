2 injured in crash involving dump truck on I-459

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A crash along I-459 N has led to two people being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Rocky Ridge Fire Chief Jon Michael Lord, authorities received a call of a crash around 3:30 p.m. near Acton Road. A dump truck had reportedly overturned and collided with another vehicle on the roadway.

The dump truck driver sustained “significant” injuries and the driver of the second vehicle was injured as well. The condition of the victims has yet to be released.

Fluid was also reported to be leaking from the dump truck but it has not been identified at this time. A hazmat team is headed to the scene to investigate.

