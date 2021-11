CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - When November comes around that means more and more people are getting prepared to travel and visit family for the holidays. This is not anything new for airports but one thing that may cause some to struggle will be the lack of staff that many organizations around the country are experiencing. This employee shortage, from airlines and the TSA, is expected to cause some delays for travelers. Casper airport director Glenn Januska recommends that airline passengers try to arrive up to an hour early to be able to promptly and comfortably get through baggage check and security.

CASPER, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO