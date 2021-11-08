CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Washington Huskies Fires OC John Donovan

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has fired offensive coordinator John Donovan, concluding two seasons of underwhelming performance from the Huskies’ offense. Donovan’s firing came a...

1460espnyakima.com

1460 ESPN Yakima

It’s the Weekend! PAC-12 Football Action, Ready, Set, Huthut!

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — No. 5 Oregon hosts Washington State on Saturday with the race for the Pac-12 North Division title almost at its end. Oregon can clinch the North Division with a win over Washington State combined with a Stanford victory over Oregon State. The Cougars need one more win to become bowl eligible. The Ducks are coming off a 26-16 victory on the road over rival Washington. Oregon’s defense had a big game, holding the Huskies to just 166 total yards.
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Cougars Visit the Ducks Needing a Win for Bowl Eligibility

The Ducks can clinch the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the conference championship game with a win over Washington State on Saturday combined with a Stanford victory over Oregon State. With three games left before the conference title game, Oregon continues to aim for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Ducks are ranked No. 3 in the CFP rankings, while they’re at No. 5 in the AP Top 25. Washington State is just a win away from bowl eligibility, despite the turbulence caused by the dismissal of coach Nick Rolovich over his refusal of a COVID-19 vaccination.
OREGON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seahawks’ Wilson Hoping to Return Against Packers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he’s ready to return this week after missing the team’s past three games following surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand. Wilson went the first nine seasons of his career without missing a single start. He said that he had aspirations of starting the most consecutive games ever before multiple injuries to his finger sustained in a game against the Los Angeles Rams last month brought that quest to an end. Wilson was initially told it would be a 6 to 8 week recovery process. He was intent on beating those projections.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Northern Illinois Stuns Washington 71-64 to Open Season

SEATTLE (AP) — Trendon Hankerson made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 28 points, and Northern Illinois was a winner in coach Rashon Burno’s debut stunning Washington 71-64. Northern Illinois built a 16-point first half lead, watched Washington chip away and take a 52-51 advantage with 5:26 remaining and then outplayed its Power Five foe down the stretch. Hankerson made 9 of 15 shots and was 6 of 11 on 3s. Anthony Crump added 11 points for Northern Illinois. Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 22 points, but it was an awful shooting performance both from the field and the free-throw line for Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

A Stunner: Miami Wins 2nd Straight, Tops Ravens 22-10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench and capped his night with a 1-yard sneak for a score with 2:19 left and the Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night. Tagovailoa threw for 158 yards. He relieved Jacoby Brissett, who passed for 156 yards before needing to depart in the third quarter with an injured right knee. Baltimore’s streak of 51 consecutive regular-season games with at least 14 points came to an end.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seahawks’ Chris Carson is Back! Questionable for Sunday.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson returned to practice after coming off injured reserve, but with no guarantee he’ll play against Green Bay on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll says he remains hopeful Carson will be able to play. The coach says Carson's progress in his return from a neck issue that has sidelined him since Week 4 will be evaluated daily. Carson started the first four games of the season and had three rushing touchdowns even as Seattle’s run game as a whole has been disappointing.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Wilson Cleared to Return to Football Activities for Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson’s surgeon, Dr. Steve Shin, released a statement through the team, saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.” Wilson was hurt in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of Aaron Donald. Wilson underwent surgery the next day in Los Angeles and has been diligent about his rehab while still being present around the team.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Boswell’s Late Field Goal Lifts Steelers Past Bears 29-27

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell's 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left lifted the Pittsburgh Steelers past the Chicago Bears 29-27. The Steelers needed the late rally after Chicago scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead. Pittsburgh improved to 5-3. The Steelers have won 20 straight home games on “Monday Night Football.” Pittsburgh appeared to have the game well in hand before a fumbled punt return led to a Bears touchdown. Justin Fields then hit Darnell Mooney to put the Bears ahead with 1:46 to play. Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

This Weekend Pac-12 News; Huskies vs Ducks, Utes vs Stanford, Etc.

(AP) — No. 7 Oregon travels to Washington after earning the No. 4 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The preseason predictions had this game underlined, circled and bolded as the one to possibly go a long way in deciding the Pac-12 North. A win by Washington creates a logjam at the top. A victory by Oregon would firmly put the Ducks in the driver’s seat. Oregon has won the last two meetings between the two rivals, and 14 of the last 16. Utah running back Tavion Thomas is a player to watch this week after rushing for a career-most 160 yards and four TDs in a win over UCLA.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Defense Carries Titans Past Rams 28-16 for 5th Straight Win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Byard returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessee’s defense carried the Titans to a 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a showdown between conference co-leaders. Jeffery Simmons had three of Tennessee’s five sacks of Matthew Stafford, who threw back-to-back interceptions that the Titans turned into 14 points in the second quarter of their fifth consecutive victory. Ryan Tannehill passed for 143 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score for the Titans, who didn’t score in the second half and managed just 194 yards of offense in their first game without injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Whitecaps Tie Sounders 1-1 for 1st Playoff Spot Since 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld pulled Vancouver even with a header in the 20th minute and the Whitecaps tied the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday night to earn a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. Vancouver (12-9-13) reached the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Whitecaps finished sixth in the Western Conference, setting up a first-round matchup with No. 3 Sporting Kansas City. Fredy Montero scored for the Sounders (17-8-9) on a penalty kick in the eighth minute. Second-place Seattle will open the playoffs against No. 7 Real Salt Lake.
MLS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Taylor, Ground Game Help Colts Find Easy Path Past Jets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 172 yards and two scores as Indianapolis beat the New York Jets 45-30. Indy ran for 260 yards for the highest-single game total in the NFL this season. The Jets have lost seven straight night games and also lost quarterback Mike White with an injured right forearm. He watched the final three quarters from the sideline as Indy built a 28-10 halftime lead. The Colts also scored the first two TDs of the second half to make it 42-10.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pac-12 Division Races Taking Shape Headed Into Final Month

The calendar has flipped to November, signifying the final stretch of college football’s regular season. The Pac-12 has started to sort itself out, with several teams in contention in each division and others already out of the mix. Both divisions have frontrunners, but with this wild season there’s no telling how it might play out. No. 7 Oregon has been the class of the conference and its best chance to earn a College Football Playoff spot. But Washington State is just a half-game back in the North Division, with Oregon State and Washington a game behind. Utah leads the South at 4-1, with a one-game lead over Arizona State and 1 1/2 over UCLA and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Eberle Nets Kraken’s 1st Hat Trick, Seattle Tops Buffalo 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had the first hat trick in franchise history by scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes of the second and third periods, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2. The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo's third straight loss on its West Coast swing. Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak as Eberle posted the fourth hat trick of his career.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Former Washington State Coach Appeals Firing Over Vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Attorneys for former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich are appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine. They contend school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether Rolovich should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated. Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen sent a letter to university athletic director Pat Chun laying out their appeal of Rolovich’s firing for just cause.
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Baltimore Colts RB/fill-in QB Tom Matte, Dead at Age 82

Versatile Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte has died. Matte spent his entire 12 years in the NFL with the Colts. During the 1965 season, in a memorable three-game stint, he filled in at quarterback. After scoring three touchdowns to carry Baltimore past Cleveland in the 1968 NFL title game, Matte became the first player to top 100 yards rushing in a Super Bowl, totaling 116 in a huge upset loss to Joe Namath and the New York Jets. Tom Matte was 82 years old. The Ravens confirmed Matte's death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday without providing details.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kikuchi Chooses Free Agency After Mariners Decline Option

SEATTLE (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is leaving the Seattle Mariners after the team declined a club option on the All-Star and Kikuchi opted for free agency. Kikuchi could have exercised a one-year player option, but instead is choosing a fresh start elsewhere after struggling over the second half of last season. Seattle also announced that it would not be picking up the option on third baseman Kyle Seager, a move that was long expected.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

USC WR Drake London Out for Season With Broken Ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London will miss the rest of the season with a broken right ankle. The injury likely ends the collegiate career of one of the nation’s top wideouts this season. London was hurt when he was tackled by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line late in the first half to score in the Trojans’ victory over Arizona on Saturday night. He had with nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs before he was taken off the Coliseum field on a cart, and he returned to the USC sideline to watch the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Michigan State Spartans Jumps to #5 in AP Top 25 College Football Poll

(AP) — Michigan State has moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in school history. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4. The Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015. In the final AP poll before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, Ohio State slipped to No. 6 and Oregon was seventh. No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.
MICHIGAN STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Titans’ Henry Will Have Surgery, No Timetable For Return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis. Vrabel said he knows Henry will do everything possible to work himself back to help the Titans. Vrabel said if anyone can come back it will be Henry. Vrabel says the Titans have to move on without Henry in the short term and not look back. The Titans visit the Rams on Sunday night.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
