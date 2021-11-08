CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Go is celebrating Billiant Diamond and Shining Pearl later this month

By Andrea Shearon
rpgsite.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out this month, and Pokemon Go is celebrating the occasion with a new event starting on November 16 and lasting until November 21. Sinnoh regional 'mons will pop up more frequently, while the starters will also make an appearance with new hats....

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

San Francisco Chronicle

6 video games to buy the gamer in your life this holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and Santa generally has a lot of room for video games in his sleigh. This year saw a lot more releases than 2020, and local developers and publishers were especially busy. Here’s a breakdown of some top titles worth picking up for the gamer in your life this Christmas:
altchar.com

Pokemon GO - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond event details

Attention Trainers of Pokemon GO : Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021. Part 1 of the event will be dedicated to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, kick off on November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and go on until Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
rpgsite.net

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will let Sword & Shield players obtain Shaymin

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have revealed more bonus content for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The game will be able to check the Switch system for records of playing the earlier Pokemon games released on the same console. Once found, it will let the player access exclusive content. The earlier games...
rpgsite.net

Blue Reflection: Second Light Review

Although I don't exactly have the fondest memories of the original Blue Reflection, I have mentioned many times on the RPG Site podcast that it was a game that had great potential but needed more time in development. The premise of the original title has you play as high school girls who travel into a parallel world created from negative human emotions known as the Common. The girls can transform into magical girls using the power of Reflector and fight the hostile beings there.
rpgsite.net

Shin Megami Tensei V - Every DLC and what's included

Shin Megami Tensei V is out now, but if you’re looking to scoop up everything available for the experience, Atlus’ next installment to the SMT series does include additional DLC. All of the DLC listed here is out on launch, November 12, and picking up the Digital Deluxe Edition will provide you access to the whole package.
rpgsite.net

Super Robot Wars 30 will add Gilliam's Gespenst for free on November 16

Bandai Namco has published a new roadmap for Super Robot Wars 30's post-release content. An English version of the announcement is also available on Steam. The roadmap revealed that the game will have update patches that add new content on November 16 (at 23:00 UTC) and December 2021. The biggest...
rpgsite.net

Genshin Impact version 2.3 will launch on November 24

Developer miHoYo has announced a November 24 launch for Genshin Impact version 2.3, dubbed "Shadows Amidst Sandstorms." New playable characters and a frigid new region highlight the update, but there's plenty else to celebrate in this sizable add-on. But before we dive in, here's what many of you are looking...
rpgsite.net

What’s hiding in that new Mass Effect poster?

Mass Effect will continue—it says as much in BioWare’s new N7 Day poster. The studio didn’t divulge much on its fifth entry to the series for the yearly celebration, but it did at least give us a new image to study while we patiently wait. The next Mass Effect got...
rpgsite.net

Lies of P - Alpha Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Neowiz and Round8 Studio (Bless Unleashed) have released an alpha gameplay teaser trailer for Lies of P, a souls-like RPG loosely based on the classic story of Pinocchio. Originally announced in May 2021, you play as the once-titular puppet and set off to find the famed Mr. Geppetto to become human 'against all odds'.
rpgsite.net

THQ Nordic and Kaiko provide update on Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn Expansion; development n final stages

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning released more than a year ago now, bringing the once-dormant Amalur universe to modern consoles nearly a decade after its original release. However, before launch, when the Re-Reckoning re-release was announced, THQ promised a brand new expansion to the game would eventually come to the game. This new upcoming expansion is called Fatesworn, but details on this have been quiet for quite a while.
rpgsite.net

Final Fantasy V Boss Guide: every boss and how to beat them

Ask a dozen Final Fantasy diehards for their opinions on the series and you'll get a dozen different answers, but there are a few common refrains. Among them is the fact that Final Fantasy V is a chapter to be played first and foremost for its gameplay. That's not to say the story's bad, but it doesn't quite aim for the melodramatic heights of its SNES brethren — and when the fighting's this fun, that's perfectly OK.
rpgsite.net

Elden Ring hands-on: a formidable, open adventure - and possibly FromSoftware’s best game yet

Elden Ring is a lot. I think we all had a bit of a feeling this game was going to be pretty good, but after spending many hours with the Closed Network Test version that’ll soon be made available to a select group of the public, it’s fair to say that I still wasn’t quite prepared for what this game wants to offer. These games have always been formidable, but Elden Ring is in a whole new way: in its scope and ambition.
rpgsite.net

Kuro no Kiseki ushers in a new dawn for the Trails series

One of Trails’ greatest strengths is how Falcom is able to reinvent the wheel every time a new “arc” in the series’ overarching story begins. What was once the story of a quaint, remote country on the Zemurian continent could become the tale of a state and its people stuck at the whims of two greater powers, much to the chagrin of its populace and their own desires. Or the story of a war-torn nation; an imperial power coming to grips with its own internal strife – and the bloody history that fueled it. In the end, I didn’t like Trails of Cold Steel as much as its predecessors; I thought many of its changes to the series’ formula were a mistake, and, for all the genuine good that it did for the franchise as a whole, that it did more harm than good. Hajimari no Kiseki (or, as western players will know it – Trails into Reverie) helped temper my impressions of the arc as a whole, but what really stuck with me were the hints of things to come – the Republic of Calvard. A new start, a new theme, and a chance for the series to once again re-invent itself.
