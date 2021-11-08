Pokemon Go is celebrating Billiant Diamond and Shining Pearl later this month

One of Trails’ greatest strengths is how Falcom is able to reinvent the wheel every time a new “arc” in the series’ overarching story begins. What was once the story of a quaint, remote country on the Zemurian continent could become the tale of a state and its people stuck at the whims of two greater powers, much to the chagrin of its populace and their own desires. Or the story of a war-torn nation; an imperial power coming to grips with its own internal strife – and the bloody history that fueled it. In the end, I didn’t like Trails of Cold Steel as much as its predecessors; I thought many of its changes to the series’ formula were a mistake, and, for all the genuine good that it did for the franchise as a whole, that it did more harm than good. Hajimari no Kiseki (or, as western players will know it – Trails into Reverie) helped temper my impressions of the arc as a whole, but what really stuck with me were the hints of things to come – the Republic of Calvard. A new start, a new theme, and a chance for the series to once again re-invent itself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO