Football was the last sport to come along for Woodrow Wilson junior kicker Connor Mollohan. It could the sport that takes him to the greatest heights after high school. “I have a love for football now, but I never dreamed I would be at this point in my career. I started out backing up Jacob Wells. He hit absolute banger punts and I was thinking, I have to live up to this guy,” Mollohan said, laughing. “My first practice here, I was probably the most nervous kid on the football field. I wasn’t even hitting and I was just watching practice. It was an adjustment for me to the bigger game.”

BECKLEY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO