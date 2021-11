Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A traffic crash in Minneapolis yesterday led to a shooting that claimed the life of a man who was chasing a hit-and-run driver. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says the crash occurred shortly before 10 AM at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue. It states the driver of a car that collided with an SUV at the intersection was chased by a bystander after he got out of the car and began running away.

