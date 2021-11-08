UTEP volleyball’s Alyssa Sianez named Conference-USA Defensive Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s volleyball defensive specialist, Alyssa Sianez, is named the Conference-USA Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week after UTEP’s victory against the University of North Texas.

Sianez, from El Paso, Texas had an outstanding weekend as she led the team with 33 digs (5.50 digs/set) in six sets played, helping the Miners sweep a pair of matches over UNT.

“I’m really excited for Alyssa,” said Ben Wallis, UTEP volleyball head coach. “She’s doing so much better defensively. Being a young full-time six-rotation libero, it takes a while to understand how to deal with the complexities, defensively, of the rigors of college volleyball.” Ben Wallis, UTEP volleyball head coach

Sianez posted 17 digs (5.67/set) in a three-set sweep Saturday.

On UTEP’s Sunday victory, Sianez followed her Saturday performance with 16 digs (5.33/set) and a service ace to repeat a three-set sweep over North Texas. In the conference, she currently ranks fourth with 402 total digs and is eighth with 4.14 digs per set.

“She’s been playing very well in the last month,” Wallis said. “She went from 3.5 digs per set in the middle of the year to now averaging to almost five, which is a big jump at the end of the season.”

“She’s growing and she’s got a lot more in her. We can turn her into a really special defender and when we do, she’s going to be the best player in the conference really soon because of the ability to receive-serve at a high level. I’m really proud of her.” BEN wALLIS, uTEP volleyball head coach

