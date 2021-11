Ray Rodrigues said maps are based on input from senators so far. The first staff-drawn maps will be presented to Senate Reapportionment subcommittees next week. Sen. Ray Rodrigues, chair of the Senate Reapportionment Committee, said based on direction from senators, staff has made “great progress.” He’s consulting now with leadership for the Congressional and Legislative redistricting subcommittees. The Congressional Reapportionment Subcommittee will meet Tuesday and the Legislative Reapportionment Subcommittee will meet Wednesday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO